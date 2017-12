Members of the U.S. Marines will be collecting new unwrapped toys at City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Reception on December 14th . Come and enjoy great music and delicious food while supporting a great cause. The reception is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. RSVP in not required. Free parking is at the Baltimore Street Garage adjacent to City Hall starting at 4 p.m. For questions call Zoe Michal at 410-545-7487.