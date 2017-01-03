Trey Songz Kicked Out of MGM National Harbor

The end of 2016, spelled nothing but trouble for R&B singer Trey Songz.

On Dec. 23, the Virginia native was kicked out of the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, Md.

According to a video posted on the entertainer’s Snapchat account on Dec. 23, the 32-year-old, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, said he was playing cards at a table when a man at another table started “talking crazy.” After his security approached the man to settle the disturbance, the artist said he and his crew were ejected from the casino for being “unruly.”

In his Snapchat video, Songz decried, with profanities, the Prince George’s County police, the MGM casino in both Prince George’s County and Las Vegas and its employees. The video has appeared on several social media sites including Instagram and You Tube with more than 3,000 views combined.

“F*** the MGM…once more,” Songz said in a post on Twitter on Dec. 25. The post was liked by more than 1,000 people and retweeted more than 300 times.

Neither, MGM or Songz’ label commented on the incident. However, in the video, the artist said a MGM staff member offered to accommodate him if his social media posts relating to the incident were deleted.

Even though, the singer vocalizes his displeasure with law enforcement in the video posted to social media, the {Washington Post} reported that Jennifer Donelan, spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Police Department, said that her department was not involved in Songz’ ejection from the resort.

In a separate incident, on Dec. 28, Songz was taken into custody in Detroit, Mich. for unruly behavior.

He was charged Dec. 29 with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after he threw microphones and speakers from a stage, following his performance at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

Songz was released from jail Dec. 29 after posting the $25,000 bail, according to {People Magazine}. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.