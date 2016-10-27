Truman’s Address Calls for: EQUAL JUSTICE, FREEDOM

Maps 4-Point U.S. Program ERP, Large Army to Be Continued SUPPORTS UN To Share Nation’s Benefits With All

Jan. 22, 1949

WASHINGTON-(NNPA)-President Truman took occasion on his inauguration for a full four-year term in his own right as the 32nd President of the United States to proclaim to the world the faith and aims of the American people. His inaugural address, delivered on Thursday noon on the Capitol steps, after he and Vice-President Alben W. Barkley had taken the oaths of office, dealt essentially with foreign relations, but what he said with respect to human rights could be applied with equal force to racial relations in the United States.

Pointing out that the challenges that confront this country are now as momentous as any in its past history. Mr. Truman said the day marked “the beginning not only of a new administration, but of a period that will be eventful, perhaps decisive, for us and for the world.”

Urges Peace and Harmony

The president described World Wars I and II as “the two most frightful” in history.

“The supreme need of our time is for men to learn to live together in peace and harmony,” he declared. Expressing the American credo, Mr Truman said:

“We believe that all mean have a right to equal justice under law and equal opportunity to share in the common good. We believe that all men have the right to freedom of thought and expression. We believe that all men are created equal because they are created in the image of God.”

“From this faith we will not be moved.”

The chief desire of the American people, the President said, is “a just and lasting peace,” but that aim is opposed by the “false philosophy” of communism.

Describes Communism

Mr. Truman compared the two ideologies, pointing out the differences between them “because the actions resulting from the communist philosophy are a threat to the efforts of free nations to bring about world recovery and lasting peace.” The President said “that followers of the concepts of communism believe that man is so weak and inadequate that he is unable to govern himself thus requiring rule by dictators; that social wrongs can be corrected only by violence and in general that they believe the world is so deeply divided into opposing classes that war is inevitable.

“Democracy,” continued the President, “is based on the conviction that man has the moral and intellectual capacity, as well as the inalienable right to govern himself with reason and justice.”

He recounted the efforts of this Government “to restore peace, stability, and freedom to the world,” including aid to European recovery.

“Our efforts have brought new hope to all mankind,” he declared. “We have beaten back despair and defeatism. We have saved a number of countries from losing their liberty. Hundreds of millions of people all over the world now agree with us, that we need not have war—that we can have peace.”

4-Point Program

In the coming years, the President said, his administration will emphasize four courses of action to achieve peace and freedom.

They are: 1) Support of the United Nations, 2) continued aid to world economic recovery 3) strengthening freedom-loving nations against aggression, and 4) a program for making the benefits of American scientific advances and industrial progress available to all peace-loving peoples.

“Only by helping the least fortunate of its members to help themselves can the human family achieve the decent, satisfying life that is the right of all people,” Mr Truman declared.

Concluding his address, the President said:

“Events have brought our American democracy to new influence and new responsibilities. They will test our courage, our devotion to duty, and our concept of liberty. But I say to all men, what we have achieved in liberty, we will surpass in greater liberty. Steadfast in our faith in the Almighty, we will advance toward a world where man’s freedom is secure.”

To Fight for Peace

“To that end we will devote our strength, our resources, and our firmness of resolve. With God’s help, the future of mankind will be assured in a world of justice, harmony and peace.”

Mr. Truman accepted office “with humility” and “a deep resolve to do all that I can for the welfare of this Nation and for the peace of the World.” He asked for “the help and prayers of everyone” and for their “encouragement and support.”

The oath of office was administered to him by Chief Justice Fred M. Vinson of the United States Supreme Court.

Transcribed Zanha Armstrong