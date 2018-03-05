Trump Blames Obama for Russia Investigation, Again

A year ago, Sunday, the current President and Tweeter-in-Chief, took to Twitter to accuse his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping Trump Tower. While the accusations were unfounded, one year later, on Monday, March 5, Trump went back on Twitter to, again, point the finger at the former president for meddling in the investigation between his 2016 campaign and Russia, in order to increase the chances of the election of Hillary Clinton.

“Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November? Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The 45th President of the United States said the allegations about Obama are “Bigger than Watergate!”, referring to the June 1972 scandal in which Republican President, Richard Nixon, was tied to a crime where former FBI and CIA agents broke into the offices of the Democratic Party and their presidential candidate, George McGovern, located at the Watergate office complex.

According to CNN, it is unclear which pre-election investigation the president was referring to in his tweet, although in July 2016 the FBI did open its investigation into the Trump campaign’s links to Russia. Former FBI Director James Comey oversaw that investigation until Trump fired him in May 2017, and soon after, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel to continue looking into the links with Russia and the current president’s campaign.

In September 2017, CNN broke that Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, was wiretapped before and the election as a result of secret orders given to U.S. investigators. The evidence collected by investigators, though not conclusive, ignited concerns that Manfort encouraged Russians to helps with the campaign.

The FBI also eavesdropped on Trump campaign associate, Carter Page due to suspicions that he was acting as a Russian agent. In September 2016, Page left the campaign after concerns about ties with Russia.

Since it was approved by the covert court that manages domestic surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the surveillance of Manafort and Page was lawful. In Page’s case, the FBI and Justice Department was able to present sufficient evidence to convince Republican-appointed judges to extend the surveillance into mid-2017.

Ever the Obama basher, Trump has continuously critiqued the former president’s handling of the Russia investigation. In his Monday morning, tweet, Trump said the Obama administration “did NOTHING about Russian meddling.”

However, before leaving office, former president Obama barred 35 Russian diplomats that he called “intelligence operatives”, created new economic sanctions on the Russian government, and forced the State Department to shut down Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.

Former CIA Director, John Brennan replied to Trump’s tweet, calling out the president’s paranoia.

“This tweet is a great example of your paranoia, constant misrepresentation of the facts, and increased anxiety and panic (rightly so) about the Mueller investigation,” Brennan tweeted. “When will those in Congress and the 30 percent of Americans who still support you realize you are a charlatan?”