Trump Campaign Draws Ire of N.C. Civil Rights Museum with “Rude and Aggressive” Behavior

Donald Trump has been barred from North Carolina’s International Civil Rights Center and Museum after his campaign was reported as being “rude and aggressive” to the facility’s staff.

According to Salon, a online arts and culture magazine, museum co-founder Earl Jones said the Republican candidate demanded “special requests” that the museum could not grant, such as providing private museum access for five hours. Moreover, Jones said the Republican candidate’s approach was disrespectful.

“We have equal treatment for everyone coming to the museum,” Jones said. “[Trump’s bullying] is probably reflective of the type of insensitivity [to] civil rights and human rights that’s reflective from Trump over the years.”

Jones also said that the museum, which is welcome to everyone, will not allow the venue to be used for “political gain.”

The museum, which opened in Greensboro, N.C. in 2010, is built around the famed Woolworth lunch spot where four Black college students in 1960 took seats at the Whites-only counter and refused to give them up, earning a place in history as “the Greensboro Four.”