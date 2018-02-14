Trump Lawyer Paid Porn Star Out of His Own Pocket

The convoluted details of an alleged affair, that allegedly never happened, between Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels and whether she was paid hush money, has seemingly become even more contorted.

According to multiple media outlets, including the New York Times, which reported it first, Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen now says he paid Daniels (whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford), $130,000 of his own money just prior to the 2016 presidential election. Further, Cohen said that he was not reimbursed by Trump or the Trump campaign for the payment, presumably to keep her quiet about alleged sexual encounters that never happened (according to Cohen and Trump’s camp) between Daniels, star of such films as, “Good Will Humping,” and Trump in 2006.

Cohen’s explanation seems to be specifically crafted to refute allegations that the payment amounted to a campaign contribution.

“Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” Cohen said in a statement to the Times. “The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.”

Still, questions remain; why would Cohen payout $130,000 on behalf of his billionaire client without being reimbursed and was this type of transaction between Trump and Cohen a regular occurrence?

During an interview with In Touch magazine in 2011, Daniels went into details about a series of sexual encounters with Trump in 2006, just months after his current wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron. Although she has allegedly signed what some describe as a dubious non-disclosure agreement, Daniels has never publicly denied the affair with Trump.