Trump’s Quest to Unwrap the President Barack Obama Legacy What is it Really?

Recently Trump reportedly revived the birther theory that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States – a ridiculous assertion that Trump had previously raised in his attempt to disqualify Obama from becoming our president. Once the Trump assertions were proven time and again invalid, Trump finally admitted the U.S. citizenry of Barack Obama was authentic.

The Trump revival of his previously admitted “fake” birther campaign has raised less concerns about Obama than about Trump himself.

Trump reportedly told his White House aides in private conversations that he would have done better in the polls if he had continued to question the legitimacy of Obama’s birth.

“One senator who listened as the president revived his doubts about Mr. Obama’s birth certificate chuckled on Tuesday as he recalled the conversation,” according to The New York Times. “The president, he said, has had a hard time letting go of his claim that Mr. Obama was not born in the United States.”

It is unclear what Trump stands to gain by raising the Obama birther issue since the Trump assertions obviously had no impact upon the Obama two term presidency. Trump’s questionable fixation on Obama’s birth is apparently a small part of an overall Trump focus on dismembering every major Obama Administration legislation that Obama established during his eight years in the White House.

Starting with the Affordable Care Act, Trump, until now, has been unable to legislatively achieve any of his campaign threats to undo the Obama legislative footprint on this country. Trump’s quixotic quest to undue the Obama legacy nevertheless sadly continues.

Some lawmakers are privately saying Trump is mentally “unhinged. We fear that this may be true— but don’t take our word alone for it. Dr. Brandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at the Yale School of Medicine, wrote a letter to The New York Times essentially saying what many have whispered about for months: That Trump is irrational, irresponsible and flat-out dangerous.

“We are currently witnessing more than his usual state of instability — in fact, a pattern of decompensation: increasing loss of touch with reality, marked signs of volatility and unpredictable behavior, and an attraction to violence as a means of coping,” Lee wrote. “These characteristics place our country and the world at extreme risk of danger…We urge the public and the lawmakers of this country to push for an urgent evaluation of the president.”

Trump’s incendiary rhetoric has taken America to the brink of a nuclear war with North Korea. He has consistently inflamed the Moslem middle-east countries with his racist immigration actions, and most recently upset the future of peace talks involving Israel and its neighboring Moslem countries by announcing the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

We hope an evaluation of Trump’s abilities to continue in office occurs before he cripples this country. Texas Congressman Al Green reportedly will shortly bring articles of impeachment to the floor of the House of Representatives. Given the stagnation currently existing in this Republican controlled Congress we are not optimistic about the future of that effort, nor of the United States under Trump’s leadership.

Buckle-Up