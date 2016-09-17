Tulsa, Oklahoma, Police Shoot and Kill Black Man in Street

by: The Associated Press
/ (Family Handout and AP Photo) /
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say an officer shot and killed a black man who they say ignored repeated requests to put up his hands before reaching into an SUV stalled in the middle of a street.

Terence Crutcher, 40, center, was the father to four children. (Family Handout)

Police say in a news release that 40-year-old Terrence Crutcher died at the hospital where he was taken after the officer shot him once just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Department spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie earlier told reporters that the two officers were walking toward the stalled SUV when Crutcher approached them from the side of the road. She said an officer first used a stun gun on Crutcher before the other shot him with his gun.

MacKenzie said that as of 9 p.m., police hadn’t searched the SUV and didn’t know if there was a weapon inside.

Police work the scene of a shooting late Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulsa, Okla. A Tulsa police officer shot and killed a black man who ignored repeated requests to put up his hands before reaching into an SUV that was stalled in the middle of a street, the police department said. Terrence Crutcher, 40, died at the hospital where he was taken after he was shot by the officer at around 8 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release. (Joey Johnson/Tulsa World via AP)
The officers’ names and races weren’t released.

In April, a white reserve Tulsa County sheriff’s deputy was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting last year of an unarmed black suspect who was on the ground being restrained by officers. The deputy said he mistook his handgun for a stun gun.

