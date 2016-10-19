Two Double Shootings Leave Four Injured in Baltimore

Four people were injured in two separate double shootings on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 , according to Baltimore City Police.

At 10:24 p.m. Sunday, in the 700 block of West North Avenue near North Fulton Avenue, near the city’s Penn North and Sandtown-Winchester neighborhoods in West Baltimore, an officer discovered two gunshot victims and notified dispatch.

As of Monday morning, at least two victims were still in critical condition.

One of the victims, a 23-year old man had been shot in the head and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Another victim, a 35-year old man was shot in the thigh and was listed in good condition on Monday according to police.

This shooting occurred four hours after a fatal shooting took place only a block away in the1800 block of McKean Avenue. 18-year old Tre’Quan Mullock was killed in that shooting.

Late Sunday night, early Monday morning, detectives were called to the 400 block of Paca Street, just north of Lexington Market, for a shooting, where they found a 23-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was listed in critical condition, said police.

A little time after, a 29-year old woman walked into Mercy Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. She told police she was also shot on North Paca Street. She was treated and released.

Antonio Miles, 30, has been identified on Monday as a victim in a shooting that occurred on Saturday in the 200 block of N. Monastery Avenue in the Allendale neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings, are asked to call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP