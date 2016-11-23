Two Men Fatally Shot in Southeast D.C. Apartment Building

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the Nov. 11 murder of two Southeast men, police said.

Samuelle Buie, 25, and Rassaan Jennings, 19, were both fatally shot around 1:27 a.m. on the 3000 block of Stanton Road, SE. Police heard gun shots and searched the area finding Jennings and Buie unconscious on the steps of the Stanton Glen Apartment complex.

Both victims were not breathing, according to police reports. D.C. Fire and EMS personnel transported the men to separate area hospitals where each later died. Neighboring residences and vehicles were also damaged in the shooting, police reported.

As of Nov.20, a motive in the homicides has not been established. It is unclear if Jennings and Buie knew each other. As of Nov. 21, there have been 120 homicides in D.C., with three homicides in the immediate area in 2016.

Police are offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this double homicide.