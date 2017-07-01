Two Officer-Involved Shootings Leave Baltimore Police on High Alert

Two shootings occurred in Baltimore involving city police officers on the same day.

On the morning of June 26 at about 8:45 a.m., near the intersection of Moravia and Harford roads, a patrol officer was flagged down by a citizen for what the citizen deemed, “suspicious behavior.”

That suspicious behavior turned out to be a robbery in progress.

According to police, 21-year-old Malik McCaffity of the 2000 block of Linden Ave. and 18-year-old Maurice L Allen Jr. of the 4800 block of Richard Ave., parked on the sidewalk in front of Harford Road Liquors and went inside as it was opening.

The owner, a woman who has owned and operated the store for 12 years, was telling the two suspects that they could not park on the sidewalk when they forced her inside the store at gun point, TJ Smith, BPD chief spokesman told the AFRO.

“I thought it was an accident, initially because you know why would a car just pull up on the sidewalk? And then once I saw the cops run in the way they did, I knew something was wrong,” a witness told a local news station.

“He had a gun; he had a gun. When she walked in, he put a gun by (her) neck. That’s what she told us,” said Dalip Dharam, the victim’s husband.

When the officer was flagged down and alerted to the robbery, both suspects were told to surrender numerous times before shots were fired.

The officer, 16-year veteran Jamaal Johnson, fired one round that hit a refrigerator.

According to police, both suspects were armed with handguns. During the robbery, Allen surrendered while McCaffity barricaded himself in the freezer.

The 21-year-old surrendered after a short standoff.

Both suspects have been charged with armed robbery, robbery, two counts of first- and second- degree assault, theft of less than $1,000, motor vehicle theft and various other charges.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if not for this Baltimore police officer we would have a much, much more serious incident on our hands,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. “So I just can’t thank him enough for being in the right place at the right time, and acting courageously.”

About 12 hours later, another shooting occurred involving two Baltimore police officers.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Elmtree St. in Curtis Bay Park, two officers on patrol saw a man they believed to have a gun and approached the individual, at which time a foot pursuit ensued.

TJ Smith says the suspect did have a gun and exchanged gun fire with officers.

The 23-year-old man, who was shot, fled through the park into a vehicle waiting at the back of an alley.

The suspect was then driven to Harbor Hospital and police were notified of a walk-in shooting victim.

The suspect was eventually taken to shock trauma, where he was listed in stable condition at AFRO press time.

According to police, the suspect has not been charged, but a warrant will be obtained for him while he is recovering from his gunshot injuries.

Three individuals who drove the victim to the hospital were also arrested.