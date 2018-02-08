Two Teens Face Charges Over Shooting at Oxon Hill High School

Two Clinton teenagers were arrested and charged with attempted murder of a 17-year-old male victim.

On Feb. 5, Prince George’s County police charged, 17-year-old, Zanaya Bryant, and 18-year-old, Anthony Hollingsworth, with attempted murder of an Oxon Hill High School student. They are being charged as adults. The name of the victim has not been released by police.

Police reports say that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body after being shot inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill at around 5:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released that same day. Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski told D.C.’s Fox 5 television on Feb. 6, “What happened yesterday at Oxon Hill High School is a product of acquaintances coming together and having a dispute.”

“We have seen that last year,” the police chief said. “We have seen that in other places. It happened after school, outside of school, at the periphery of a parking lot. But those individuals were known to one another. We are currently looking for a third person.”

The Oxon Hill shooting was followed by a stabbing of a 16-year-old that was stabbed near Parkdale High School in Riverdale on Feb. 6.

Stawinski said that the victim of the Parkdale incident was gang-related.

John White, the public information officer for the Prince George’s County Public Schools, told the AFRO that his agency supports what the police are doing in both these cases.

“When incidents like these happen, the police are the lead agency,” White said. “We have provided extra security for both of the schools and there are crisis counseling teams available to students, faculty and staffs at the schools.”