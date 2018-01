The 11th Annual UC Star Awards Line Dancing Event is taking place January 26-28. There will be line dance showcases, seminars, line dancing, craft workshops and the big event The UC Star Awards Ceremony. Many of our local dancers are from the Baltimore, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Woodlawn, Pikesville Northern, Va and Washington, DC. Contact Airuel Singletary at airuel@aol.com or 410 922 4899 for more information or to participate.