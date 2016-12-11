UDC Loses First ECC Game after 2-0 Start

The University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Firebirds took their first East Coast Conference (ECC) loss of the season, falling to Queens College, 72-56, on Dec. 10 in Flushing, N.Y.
UDC Senior guard Joe Nickerson led all scorers in the game with 18 points; Nickerson is averaging 19.6 points per game so far this season.
UDC (3-5 overall) is now 2-1 against ECC competition. The Firebirds beat Roberts Wesleyan on Dec. 7 and Daemen College on Dec. 3 to earn their two ECC conference wins.
The Firebirds are currently ranked fourth in the ECC, behind St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0 overall, 4-0 ECC), Bridgeport (7-2 overall, 3-0 ECC) and Malloy (5-6 overall, 2-1 ECC).
UDC can move up in those standings with upcoming matchups against Bowie State on Dec. 13, and St. Thomas Aquinas on Dec. 17. Both games will be played at home in Washington, D.C.
University of the District of Columbia Basketball
