UDC Pulls Off Big Comeback for Sixth Win of Season

The University of District of Columbia (UDC) Firebirds men’s basketball team picked up its sixth win of the season after pulling off a thrilling comeback victory over Mercy College, 83-81, on Feb. 10 in Washington, D.C.

The win gave UDC a 6-18 record, 4-11 against the East Coast Conference (ECC).

UDC trailed by double digits at half time, but the Firebirds made a push late in the second half to spark the comeback. Junior guard Danny Shand ended up nailing a game-winning jump shot in the final seconds to deliver the victory. Shand finished with a team-high 18 points; Traevon Butler also added 18 for UDC.

Despite the win, UDC still sits second from the very bottom of the ECC standings at ninth place. The Firebirds will play their final home game of the season against LIU Post on Feb. 14 followed by two more road games on Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 before the season is complete.