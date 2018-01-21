UDC Snaps 13-Game Losing Streak with Win over NYIT

The University of the District of Columbia(UDC) Firebirds men’s basketball team finally put an end to a losing slump that lasted 13 consecutive games with a 107-97 win over the New York Institute of Technology(NYIT) on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.

The victory marked just the second win of the season for UDC, which sits at the bottom of the East Coast Conference(ECC) with a 2-15 overall record, and 1-8 against ECC competition.

Despite losing 13 straight, UDC’s last three games were tightly contested. They fell to St. Thomas Aquinas, 78-75, in overtime on Jan. 13, and lost by 10 to Long Island University Post on Jan. 17. Facing the prospect of another close loss, this time the Firebirds made a late push led by senior forward Khalil Jackson to pull out the victory.

Jackson finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Junior guard Danny Shand also had an impressive game, scoring 17 points with 12 assists.

Next: UDC will face Molloy College in New York on Jan. 24.