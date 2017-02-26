UDC Wins Regular Season Finale over Bridgeport

The University of The District of Columbia (UDC) Firebirds men’s basketball team ended its regular season in winning fashion with a 70-67 victory over East Coast Conference (ECC) rival Bridgeport on Feb. 25 at the UDC Sports Complex in Washington, D.C.

The win stamped UDC’s overall record at 14-12, 11-7 against the ECC. UDC will take the No. 5 seed into the ECC Men’s Basketball Tournament, scheduled to start March 1 in Amherst, N.Y.

UDC pulled off its win over Bridgeport when junior guard Khalil Jackson nailed a three-pointer with a second left on the clock.

UDC also honored four of its seniors during the game, including forward Kasim Chandler, guard Joe Nickerson, guard Reggie Sidbury and forward Jayonne Troutman. Nickerson and Chandler both played their final regular season games well as Chandler posted 19 points with five steals and Nickerson added 13 points with five steals himself.

Next – UDC will face No. 4 seed Daemen College in the ECC Tournament first round on March 1.