UDC’s Joe Nickerson Scores 37 in Win over NYIT

Senior guard Joe Nickerson scored a career-high 37 points to lead the University of the District of Columbia Firebirds men’s basketball team to a dominant 108-89 win over New York Institute of Technology on Feb. 11 in Washington, D.C.

UDC improved to a 12-10 overall record, 9-5 against the East Coast Conference (ECC). That’s a good enough record for a tie for fourth place in the standings, currently.

The Firebirds made light work of NYIT, building a comfortable lead over them early on and maintaining it throughout the game. UDC led by as many as 28 points in both halves before eventually winning by 19.

Nickerson came through big for UDC; he had just scored a career-high 35 points against St. Thomas Aquinas on Feb. 4, but outdid himself Feb. 11 with 37. It marked the fourth time of his career he scored 30 points or more in a single game.

Senior guard Kasim Chandler also had a big game, scoring 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Next: UDC has just four games left on its schedule before the ECC Tournament begins; they’ll face LIU Post on Feb. 15, Mercy on Feb. 19, Molloy on Feb. 22 and Bridgeport on Feb. 22.