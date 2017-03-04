UMD Spring Big Band Showcase

College Park, Md.: Dekelboum Concert Hall, 8270 Alumni Dr

by: AFRO Staff
Jazz5 - CanStock PhotoOn March 7 and 8 at 7: 30 p.m., the University of Maryland jazz ensembles are scheduled to give a lively concert that features jazz standards and premieres pieces by UMD alumni and current jazz students at the Dekelboum Concert Hall, 8270 Alumni Dr. The event is free.

