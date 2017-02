The Union Temple Congregation will be hosting its 3rd Annual Essence of Soul: Harlem Nights. The event will take place on Feb. 10 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. at The Eubie Blake National Jazz Institute and Cultural Center located 847 N. Howard Street Baltimore, Md. 21201. Contact Doriel M. Churn, via email singinladyd@yahoo.com or by phone (410) 456-2132 for more details.