University of Md. Again Targeted by Racist Flyers

Racist flyers were recently found on the University of Maryland College Park campus, the third such incident in three months at the institution and part of a wave of similar propaganda found at college campuses across the nation.

On March 13, flyers found across the campus encouraged Caucasian students to turn in illegal immigrants, echoing statements made by President Donald Trump.

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh quickly denounced the act in a statement, saying the posters “contain detestable language that is an affront to who we are, and what we stand for, as the state’s flagship university.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, which fights for civil rights and better human relations, “As of March 6, there have been 107 White supremacist fliering incidents on American college campuses since the school year began in September—65 of which have taken place since January.”

The first such incident at the University of Maryland occurred in December, when members of the White supremacist organization American Vanguard littered the College Park campus with posters aimed at Caucasian students. The flyers state, “defending your people is a social duty not an anti-social crime.”

That incident was first reported by the independent student newspaper, The Diamondback. At that time, university police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas told The Diamondback that university police were investigating the incident as an act of vandalism, but that the vague wording of the posters did not provide grounds for a “hate bias element.”

“There’s no hate speech or threatening language telling people to do harm to any group. This is just speech,” Hoass said at the time. “It’s vandalism in the fact that whatever glue they used to stick it to the doors caused damage when they got removed.”

Last month, posters began appearing on the campus of Penn State University urging students to report illegal immigrants on their campus. The university said that while they believed the posters were “designed to provoke anger, fear and hate….some of these posters, however, are on public boards. Those will not be removed but may be relocated if they are used to block other posted documents.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the flyers are just one element of racism emerging on college campuses across the country.

In February alone, a student from Old Dominion University made headlines with her “White Power” music video; a vendor at the University of Southern California tried to peddle “shirts and albums with swastika symbols”; and Adolf Hitler-themed valentine cards that read “My love 4 u burns like 6,000 Jews” appeared on the campus of Central Michigan University.