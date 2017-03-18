“University Professor Under Investigation for Reportedly Holding Mock Slave Auction”

A Howard University professor is under investigation after he reportedly held a mock slave auction in class.

Details about the incident first were reported by the Caged Bird, an online magazine that targets readers who are students at historically black colleges and universities.

The professor, who is white, was reportedly teaching a lesson on Frederick Douglass’ slave narrative.

According to the report, the professor singled out one of the two black men in the class. The instructor then apparently discussed how slaves were examined before they were sold. More…