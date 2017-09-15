University Security Guard Shoots Himself, Blames Black Gunman with ‘Short Afro’

Police in St. Paul, Minn., announced Wednesday that a St. Catherine University public safety officer lied when he said a Black male shot him on campus, which put “Black youth at risk,” said the president of the St. Paul African-American Leadership Council.

Brent Patrick Ahlers, 25, admitted to investigators that he accidentally shot himself in the shoulder on duty Tuesday while handling his personal handgun, law enforcement said at a press conference. He made up a story about an active shooter because he feared losing his job, as firearms are not permitted to be carried by or issued to the university’s public safety.

Ahlers called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and reported that a suspicious person whom he confronted had shot him in a wooded corner on the St. Paul campus. He described the assailant as a Black male with a “short afro,” wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and black jeans, according to a police scanner clip. Ahlers was taken to Regions Hospital, treated and released. More….