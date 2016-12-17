For immediate release:

UPDATE:

Holiday Open House at Government House Cancelled

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Due to the inclement weather, the Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 17 has been cancelled.

The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) and Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are cautioning travelers to avoid driving if at all possible due to the icy conditions. Governor Larry Hogan encourages all Marylanders to stay off the roads. If you must travel, visit www.mdtraffic.org, www.md511.org, and http://www.chart.maryland.gov/incidents/index.php for updated traffic and accident information.