UPDATED: Cabinet Secretaries and Directors to Visit Baltimore County

by: Governor Hogan's Announcements
For immediate release:
February 11, 2018
Contact:
Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@maryland.gov
410-974-2316
Cabinet Secretaries and Directors to Visit Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Following the Regional Cabinet Meeting on Monday, February 12, 2018, Governor Larry Hogan’s cabinets ecretaries and directors will tour Baltimore County to visit with local elected officials, tour local businesses, and meet with constituents.

Each agency’s public schedule is as follows:

Department of Aging

1:30 PMSecretary Rona Kramer to host an Innovations in Aging Town Hall Meeting
Oregon Ridge Lodge
13401 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Department of Agriculture

12:15 PMSecretary Joe Bartenfelder to present citation to Msgr. Bob Hartnett, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish
1704 Old Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221

1:00 PMSecretary Bartenfelder to visit Richardson Family Farms and present awards for county agricultural accomplishments
5900 Ebenezer Road, White Marsh, MD 21162

2:45 PMSecretary Bartenfelder to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting
Marshy Point Nature Center
7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:15 PM: Secretary Bartenfelder to join Secretary Holt, Secretary McCord, and Secretary Peters to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex
726-730 Riverside Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Department of Assessments and Taxation

2:30 PM: Director Michael Higgs to deliver remarks to the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce
102 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 101, Towson, MD 21204

Department of Budget and Management

12:00 PMSecretary David Brinkley to meet with representatives of Stevenson University about the future of the Rosewood Property
1525 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD 21153

2:00 PMSecretary Brinkley to tour the future site of the new athletic fields at Dulaney High School
255 E. Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

Department of Commerce

12:00 PMSecretary Mike Gill to visit Weaver Marine Services
730 Riverside Drive, Baltimore, MD 21221

1:00 PM: Secretary Gill to visit GM Baltimore Operations
10301 Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD 21162

3:00 PMSecretary Gill to visit Whiteford, Taylor & Preston
Towson Commons, Suite 300
1 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Department of Disabilities

1:00 PMSecretary Carol Beatty, Deputy Secretary Bill Frank and MDOD Employment Policy Director to host Employer Round Table at Penn Mar Human Services, Inc.
310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, MD 21053

3:30 PMSecretary Beatty to tour Hussman Center for Adults with Autism
Towson University
1 Olympic Place, Towson, MD 21204

3:30 PMDeputy Secretary Frank to tour the Image Center of Maryland
300 East Joppa Road, Suite 312, Towson, MD 21286

Department of Education

12:30 PMDr. Karen Salmon to tour Dundalk High School (P-Tech School) of Baltimore County
1901 Delvale Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Department of Environment

12:15 PMSecretary Ben Grumbles to tour remediation site at Lockheed Martin Middle River Complex with Thomas D. Blackman, Project Lead, Environmental Remediation at Lockheed Martin Corporation
2323 Eastern Boulevard, Middle River, MD 21220

1:30 PMSecretary Grumbles to chair Bay Cabinet Meeting
Marshy Point Nature Center
7130 Marshy Point Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Department of General Services

1:00 PMSecretary Ellington Churchill to tour the construction site of the new Catonsville District Court
900 Walker Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

3:00 PMSecretary Churchill to join Governor Hogan on tour of the Pikesville Armory
610 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208

4:15 PMSecretary Churchill to attend joint DGS/GOSBA meeting with Associated Builders and Contractors and the Maryland Minority Contractors Association
1220 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Maryland Department of Health

1:00 PMSecretary Robert Neall to tour MedStar Franklin Square Hospital with Governor Hogan
9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237

2:00 PM: Secretary Neall to tour Creative Options and meet with leadership and DD Individuals
8411 Philadelphia Road, Suite H, Rosedale, MD 21237

3:30 PM: Secretary Neall to tour LifeBridge Population Health Facilities and meet with Community Leaders
5401 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

5:00 PM: Secretary Neall to meet with Gary Attman and tour Futurecare Facility
5412 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Department of Housing and Community Development

12:15 PMSecretary Ken Holt, Secretary Wendi Peters, Secretary Robert McCord and Secretary Bartenfelder to present citations
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School and Parish
1704 Old Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221

1:00 PMSecretary Holt to tour MedStar Franklin Square Hospital with Governor Hogan
9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237

2:00 PMSecretary Holt to tour of Dundalk Main Street businesses and rehabbed homes with the Dundalk Renaissance Corporation
11 Center Place, Dundalk, MD 21222

3:15 PM: Secretary Holt to join Secretary Bartenfelder, Secretary McCord, and Secretary Peters to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex
726-730 Riverside Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Department of Human Services

11:30 AM: Secretary Lourdes Padilla to visit Young Parent Support Center
201 Back River Neck Road, Essex, MD 21221

2:30 PMSecretary Padilla to visit Baltimore County Office of Child Support
170 W. Ridgely Road #200, Lutherville, MD 21093

Department of Information Technology

2:00 PM: Deputy Secretary Lance Schine to visit and meet with University of Maryland Baltimore County, Cybersecurity Program Director Richard Forno
Sherman Hall East, 4th Floor
1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, MD 21250

3:30 PMDeputy Secretary Schine to visit and meet with Naxay CFO/COO Carly Furman
11350 McCormick Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21031

4:30 PM: Deputy Secretary Schine to visit and meet with Towson University, Computer and Sciences Chair Dr. Sidd Kaza
7800 York Road, Towson, MD 21204

Department of Juvenile Services

1:30 PMSecretary Sam Abed to visit DJS Baltimore County Field Offices and present Secretary’s Citation to selected field staff for outstanding customer service
431 Eastern Avenue, Suite 101, Essex, MD 21221

3:00 PMSecretary Abed to visit DJS Baltimore County Field Offices and present Secretary’s Citation to selected field staff for outstanding customer service
Charles H. Hickey, Jr. School
9700 Old Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234

Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation

2:00 PMSecretary Kelly Schulz to tour Ruxton Chocolates (Naron Candies)
1412 Tangier Drive, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:15 PMSecretary Schulz to welcome IBEW24 into the Apprenticeship Ambassador program
2699 W. Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230

4:15 PMSecretary Schulz to tour Cowan Systems, LLC.
4555 Hammonds Ferry Road, Halethorpe, MD 21227

Department of Natural Resources

12:15 PMSecretary Mark Belton to visit MVA Office/Licensing & Registration
1338-A Eastern Boulevard, Essex, MD 21221

1:30 PMSecretary Belton to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting
Marshy Point Nature Center
7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:45 PMSecretary Belton to visit Restoration Site at Gunpowder State Park
Gunpowder State Park – Hammerman Area
7200 Graces Quarters Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Department of Planning

12:15 PMSecretary McCord and Secretary Peters will join Secretary Bartenfelder and Secretary Holt to present citations to Mike Naunton, Upper School Assistant Principal & Athletic Director and Msgr. Bob Hartnett, Pastor
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School and Parish
1704 Old Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221

12:30 PM: Secretary McCord and Secretary Peters to join Secretary Bartenfelder and Deputy Secretary Oberg for agricultural awards presentation
Richardson Farms
5900 Ebenezer Road, White Marsh, MD 21162

1:30 PM: Secretary McCord to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting
Marshy Point Nature Center
7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:15 PM: Secretary McCord to join Secretary Bartenfelder, Secretary Holt, and Secretary Peters to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex
726-730 Riverside Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

12:30 PM: Secretary Stephen Moyer to deliver remarks at the Towson Intake Office
200 Washington Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

2:00 PMSecretary Moyer to deliver remarks at the ​Owings Mills Field Office
10221 S. Dolfield Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

3:30 PMSecretary Moyer to deliver remarks at the Catonsville Field Office
900 Walker Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Maryland State Police

12:00 PMColonel William Pallozzi to visit with Command Staff Personnel with the Baltimore County Police Department
700 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Department of Transportation

1:00 PMSecretary Pete K. Rahn to tour Martin State Airport’s State Police Hangar
Hangar 4, Lower Level, Room 418
701 Wilson Point Road, Middle River, MD 21220

2:30 PMSecretary Rahn to deliver remarks at Tradepoint Atlantic Transit Service press conference
1700 Sparrows Point Boulevard, Edgemere, MD 21219

Department of Veterans Affairs

11:45 AM: Secretary George Owings to join Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for lunch at American Legion Post
20 S. Marlyn Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

1:00 PM: Secretary Owings to visit Dundalk Veteran Center
1553 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

Secretary of State

1:30 PM: Secretary John Wobensmith to tour Women’s Law Center, Inc.
305 W. Chesapeake Avenue, Suite 201, Towson, MD 21204

2:00 PM: Secretary Wobensmith to join Lt. Governor Rutherford and Director Glenn Fueston to tour Turnaround, Inc.
8503 LaSalle Road, 2nd floor, Towson, MD 21286

3:30 PMSecretary Wobensmith to tour The Children’s Home
205 Bloomsbury Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Smart Growth

12:15 PMSecretary Peters and Secretary McCord will join Secretary Bartenfelder and Secretary Holt to present citations to Mike Naunton, Upper School Assistant Principal & Athletic Director and Msgr. Bob Hartnett, Pastor
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School and Parish
1704 Old Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221

12:30 PM: Secretary Peters and Secretary McCord to join Secretary Bartenfelder and Deputy Secretary Oberg for lunch at Richardson Farms
5900 Ebenezer Road, White Marsh, MD 21162

1:30 PM: Secretary Peters to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting
Marshy Point Nature Center
7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:15 PM: Secretary Peters to join Secretary Bartenfelder, Secretary Holt, and Secretary McCord to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex
726-730 Riverside Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Governor’s Coordinating Offices

1:00 PMSenior Executive Director Pat Lally to join Special Secretary Jimmy Rhee at the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce
102 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 101, Towson, MD 21204

2:00 PMSenior Executive Director Lally to join Lt. Governor Rutherford, Secretary Wobensmith and Director Fueston to meet with staff at TurnAround, Inc.
8503 LaSalle Road, 2nd Floor, Towson, MD 21286

3:00 PMSenior Executive Director Lally to join Director Steve McAdams to visit Maryland Packaging
3610 Commerce Drive, Halethorpe, MD 21227

4:15 PMSenior Executive Director Lally to attend joint DGS/GOSBA meeting with Associated Builders and Contractors & the Maryland Minority Contractors Association
1220 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention

12:30 PM: Director Fueston to tour and meet with staff of The Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County
10946 Golden West Drive, Suite 130, Hunt Valley, MD 21031

2:00 PMDirector Fueston to join Lt. Governor Rutherford and Secretary Wobensmith to tour TurnAround, Inc.
8503 LaSalle Road, 2nd Floor, Towson, MD 21286

3:15 PMDirector Fueston to tour and meet with staff of the Northwest Hospital DOVE Program
5401 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives

12:30 PMDirector Lorena Rivera to visit St. Vincent’s Villa
2600 Pot Spring Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

1:00 PMDirector Keith Colston to visit and tour Cool Kids Campaign
8422 Bellona Lane, Towson, MD 21204

1:00 PMDirector Kevin Craft to visit and tour Maryland Food Bank
2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227

1:00 PMExecutive Director Steve McAdams to visit and tour Calvary Baptist Church
7321 Manchester Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

1:00 PMBridgette Lundfelt to visit and tour Abilities Network
8503 LaSalle Road, Towson, MD 21286

1:30 PMDirector Rivera to visit Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
1122 Kenilworth Drive, Suite 307, Baltimore, MD 21204

3:00 PMExecutive Director Steven McAdams to visit Maryland Packaging
3610 Commerce Drive, Halethorpe, MD 21227

Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs

1:00 PM: Special Secretary Rhee to attend the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce for an open discussion of the small business environment
102 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 101, Towson, MD 21204

4:15 PMSpecial Secretary Rhee to join Secretary Churchill to attend joint meeting with members of the Associated Builders & Contractors and Maryland Minority Contractors Association
1220 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Governor’s Office for Performance Improvement

1:30 PM: Director Mike Morello to meet with the Forensic Sciences Division at the Maryland State Police
221 Milford Mill Road, Pikesville, MD 21208

Intergovernmental Affairs

1:00 PM: Director Kristal Hartsfield to join Director Colston to visit and tour Cool Kids Campaign
8422 Bellona Lane, Towson, MD 21204

3:00 PMDirector Hartsfield to join Director Lally and Director McAdams to visit Maryland Packaging
3610 Commerce Drive, Halethorpe, MD 21227

Maryland Emergency Management Agency

12:30 PM: MEMA to join Opioid Operational Command Center Executive Director Clay Stamp and Colonel Pallozzi during visit to Baltimore County Police Department. Immediately after, MEMA to meet with the Baltimore County Fire Department and Baltimore County Office of Emergency Management
700 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Maryland Energy Administration

9:00 AM: MEA Program Staff to tour Baltimore County’s Maryland Smart Energy Communities project
Lansdowne Health Center
3902 Annapolis Road, Lansdowne, MD 21227

10:00 AM: MEA Program Staff to tour Hamilton Association’s energy efficiency upgrades completed through a Commercial and Industrial Grant program
11403 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Maryland Insurance Administration

8:45 AMCommissioner Al Redmer to join Governor Hogan for breakfast
1660 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

1:00 PM: Commissioner Redmer to join Governor Hogan at Medstar Franklin Square Hospital
9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237

Maryland Higher Education Commission

11:30 AMSecretary Dr. James Fielder to meet with Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis, President, Community College of Baltimore County
7201 Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21237

2:30 PM: Secretary Dr. Fielder to meet with Mr. Will Anderson, Director, Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development
400 Washington Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Opioid Operation Command Center

12:30 PMExecutive Director Clay Stamp will join Colonel Pallozzi to visit Baltimore County Police Department to learn more about the mobile crisis response
700 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286
2:30 PMExecutive Director Stamp to visit Medstar Franklin Square Hospital to receive briefing on Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT)
9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237

