UPDATED: Cabinet Secretaries and Directors to Visit Baltimore County

|Cabinet Secretaries and Directors to Visit Baltimore County
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Following the Regional Cabinet Meeting on Monday, February 12, 2018, Governor Larry Hogan’s cabinets ecretaries and directors will tour Baltimore County to visit with local elected officials, tour local businesses, and meet with constituents.
Each agency’s public schedule is as follows:
Department of Aging
1:30 PM: Secretary Rona Kramer to host an Innovations in Aging Town Hall Meeting
Department of Agriculture
12:15 PM: Secretary Joe Bartenfelder to present citation to Msgr. Bob Hartnett, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish
1:00 PM: Secretary Bartenfelder to visit Richardson Family Farms and present awards for county agricultural accomplishments
2:45 PM: Secretary Bartenfelder to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting
3:15 PM: Secretary Bartenfelder to join Secretary Holt, Secretary McCord, and Secretary Peters to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex
Department of Assessments and Taxation
2:30 PM: Director Michael Higgs to deliver remarks to the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce
Department of Budget and Management
12:00 PM: Secretary David Brinkley to meet with representatives of Stevenson University about the future of the Rosewood Property
2:00 PM: Secretary Brinkley to tour the future site of the new athletic fields at Dulaney High School
Department of Commerce
12:00 PM: Secretary Mike Gill to visit Weaver Marine Services
1:00 PM: Secretary Gill to visit GM Baltimore Operations
3:00 PM: Secretary Gill to visit Whiteford, Taylor & Preston
Department of Disabilities
1:00 PM: Secretary Carol Beatty, Deputy Secretary Bill Frank and MDOD Employment Policy Director to host Employer Round Table at Penn Mar Human Services, Inc.
3:30 PM: Secretary Beatty to tour Hussman Center for Adults with Autism
3:30 PM: Deputy Secretary Frank to tour the Image Center of Maryland
Department of Education
12:30 PM: Dr. Karen Salmon to tour Dundalk High School (P-Tech School) of Baltimore County
Department of Environment
12:15 PM: Secretary Ben Grumbles to tour remediation site at Lockheed Martin Middle River Complex with Thomas D. Blackman, Project Lead, Environmental Remediation at Lockheed Martin Corporation
1:30 PM: Secretary Grumbles to chair Bay Cabinet Meeting
Department of General Services
1:00 PM: Secretary Ellington Churchill to tour the construction site of the new Catonsville District Court
3:00 PM: Secretary Churchill to join Governor Hogan on tour of the Pikesville Armory
4:15 PM: Secretary Churchill to attend joint DGS/GOSBA meeting with Associated Builders and Contractors and the Maryland Minority Contractors Association
Maryland Department of Health
1:00 PM: Secretary Robert Neall to tour MedStar Franklin Square Hospital with Governor Hogan
2:00 PM: Secretary Neall to tour Creative Options and meet with leadership and DD Individuals
3:30 PM: Secretary Neall to tour LifeBridge Population Health Facilities and meet with Community Leaders
5:00 PM: Secretary Neall to meet with Gary Attman and tour Futurecare Facility
Department of Housing and Community Development
12:15 PM: Secretary Ken Holt, Secretary Wendi Peters, Secretary Robert McCord and Secretary Bartenfelder to present citations
1:00 PM: Secretary Holt to tour MedStar Franklin Square Hospital with Governor Hogan
2:00 PM: Secretary Holt to tour of Dundalk Main Street businesses and rehabbed homes with the Dundalk Renaissance Corporation
3:15 PM: Secretary Holt to join Secretary Bartenfelder, Secretary McCord, and Secretary Peters to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex
Department of Human Services
11:30 AM: Secretary Lourdes Padilla to visit Young Parent Support Center
2:30 PM: Secretary Padilla to visit Baltimore County Office of Child Support
Department of Information Technology
2:00 PM: Deputy Secretary Lance Schine to visit and meet with University of Maryland Baltimore County, Cybersecurity Program Director Richard Forno
3:30 PM: Deputy Secretary Schine to visit and meet with Naxay CFO/COO Carly Furman
4:30 PM: Deputy Secretary Schine to visit and meet with Towson University, Computer and Sciences Chair Dr. Sidd Kaza
Department of Juvenile Services
1:30 PM: Secretary Sam Abed to visit DJS Baltimore County Field Offices and present Secretary’s Citation to selected field staff for outstanding customer service
3:00 PM: Secretary Abed to visit DJS Baltimore County Field Offices and present Secretary’s Citation to selected field staff for outstanding customer service
Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation
2:00 PM: Secretary Kelly Schulz to tour Ruxton Chocolates (Naron Candies)
3:15 PM: Secretary Schulz to welcome IBEW24 into the Apprenticeship Ambassador program
4:15 PM: Secretary Schulz to tour Cowan Systems, LLC.
Department of Natural Resources
12:15 PM: Secretary Mark Belton to visit MVA Office/Licensing & Registration
1:30 PM: Secretary Belton to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting
3:45 PM: Secretary Belton to visit Restoration Site at Gunpowder State Park
Department of Planning
12:15 PM: Secretary McCord and Secretary Peters will join Secretary Bartenfelder and Secretary Holt to present citations to Mike Naunton, Upper School Assistant Principal & Athletic Director and Msgr. Bob Hartnett, Pastor
12:30 PM: Secretary McCord and Secretary Peters to join Secretary Bartenfelder and Deputy Secretary Oberg for agricultural awards presentation
1:30 PM: Secretary McCord to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting
3:15 PM: Secretary McCord to join Secretary Bartenfelder, Secretary Holt, and Secretary Peters to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex
Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
12:30 PM: Secretary Stephen Moyer to deliver remarks at the Towson Intake Office
2:00 PM: Secretary Moyer to deliver remarks at the Owings Mills Field Office
3:30 PM: Secretary Moyer to deliver remarks at the Catonsville Field Office
Maryland State Police
12:00 PM: Colonel William Pallozzi to visit with Command Staff Personnel with the Baltimore County Police Department
Department of Transportation
1:00 PM: Secretary Pete K. Rahn to tour Martin State Airport’s State Police Hangar
2:30 PM: Secretary Rahn to deliver remarks at Tradepoint Atlantic Transit Service press conference
Department of Veterans Affairs
11:45 AM: Secretary George Owings to join Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for lunch at American Legion Post
1:00 PM: Secretary Owings to visit Dundalk Veteran Center
Secretary of State
1:30 PM: Secretary John Wobensmith to tour Women’s Law Center, Inc.
2:00 PM: Secretary Wobensmith to join Lt. Governor Rutherford and Director Glenn Fueston to tour Turnaround, Inc.
3:30 PM: Secretary Wobensmith to tour The Children’s Home
Smart Growth
12:15 PM: Secretary Peters and Secretary McCord will join Secretary Bartenfelder and Secretary Holt to present citations to Mike Naunton, Upper School Assistant Principal & Athletic Director and Msgr. Bob Hartnett, Pastor
12:30 PM: Secretary Peters and Secretary McCord to join Secretary Bartenfelder and Deputy Secretary Oberg for lunch at Richardson Farms
1:30 PM: Secretary Peters to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting
3:15 PM: Secretary Peters to join Secretary Bartenfelder, Secretary Holt, and Secretary McCord to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex
Governor’s Coordinating Offices
1:00 PM: Senior Executive Director Pat Lally to join Special Secretary Jimmy Rhee at the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce
2:00 PM: Senior Executive Director Lally to join Lt. Governor Rutherford, Secretary Wobensmith and Director Fueston to meet with staff at TurnAround, Inc.
3:00 PM: Senior Executive Director Lally to join Director Steve McAdams to visit Maryland Packaging
4:15 PM: Senior Executive Director Lally to attend joint DGS/GOSBA meeting with Associated Builders and Contractors & the Maryland Minority Contractors Association
Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention
12:30 PM: Director Fueston to tour and meet with staff of The Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County
2:00 PM: Director Fueston to join Lt. Governor Rutherford and Secretary Wobensmith to tour TurnAround, Inc.
3:15 PM: Director Fueston to tour and meet with staff of the Northwest Hospital DOVE Program
Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives
12:30 PM: Director Lorena Rivera to visit St. Vincent’s Villa
1:00 PM: Director Keith Colston to visit and tour Cool Kids Campaign
1:00 PM: Director Kevin Craft to visit and tour Maryland Food Bank
1:00 PM: Executive Director Steve McAdams to visit and tour Calvary Baptist Church
1:00 PM: Bridgette Lundfelt to visit and tour Abilities Network
1:30 PM: Director Rivera to visit Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
3:00 PM: Executive Director Steven McAdams to visit Maryland Packaging
Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs
1:00 PM: Special Secretary Rhee to attend the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce for an open discussion of the small business environment
4:15 PM: Special Secretary Rhee to join Secretary Churchill to attend joint meeting with members of the Associated Builders & Contractors and Maryland Minority Contractors Association
Governor’s Office for Performance Improvement
1:30 PM: Director Mike Morello to meet with the Forensic Sciences Division at the Maryland State Police
Intergovernmental Affairs
1:00 PM: Director Kristal Hartsfield to join Director Colston to visit and tour Cool Kids Campaign
3:00 PM: Director Hartsfield to join Director Lally and Director McAdams to visit Maryland Packaging
Maryland Emergency Management Agency
12:30 PM: MEMA to join Opioid Operational Command Center Executive Director Clay Stamp and Colonel Pallozzi during visit to Baltimore County Police Department. Immediately after, MEMA to meet with the Baltimore County Fire Department and Baltimore County Office of Emergency Management
Maryland Energy Administration
9:00 AM: MEA Program Staff to tour Baltimore County’s Maryland Smart Energy Communities project
10:00 AM: MEA Program Staff to tour Hamilton Association’s energy efficiency upgrades completed through a Commercial and Industrial Grant program
Maryland Insurance Administration
8:45 AM: Commissioner Al Redmer to join Governor Hogan for breakfast
1:00 PM: Commissioner Redmer to join Governor Hogan at Medstar Franklin Square Hospital
Maryland Higher Education Commission
11:30 AM: Secretary Dr. James Fielder to meet with Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis, President, Community College of Baltimore County
2:30 PM: Secretary Dr. Fielder to meet with Mr. Will Anderson, Director, Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development
Opioid Operation Command Center
12:30 PM: Executive Director Clay Stamp will join Colonel Pallozzi to visit Baltimore County Police Department to learn more about the mobile crisis response
|2:30 PM: Executive Director Stamp to visit Medstar Franklin Square Hospital to receive briefing on Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT)
