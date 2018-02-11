UPDATED: Cabinet Secretaries and Directors to Visit Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Following the Regional Cabinet Meeting on Monday, February 12, 2018, Governor Larry Hogan’s cabinets ecretaries and directors will tour Baltimore County to visit with local elected officials, tour local businesses, and meet with constituents.

Each agency’s public schedule is as follows:

Department of Aging

1:30 PM: Secretary Rona Kramer to host an Innovations in Aging Town Hall Meeting

Oregon Ridge Lodge

13401 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Department of Agriculture

12:15 PM: Secretary Joe Bartenfelder to present citation to Msgr. Bob Hartnett, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish

1704 Old Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221

1:00 PM: Secretary Bartenfelder to visit Richardson Family Farms and present awards for county agricultural accomplishments

5900 Ebenezer Road, White Marsh, MD 21162

2:45 PM: Secretary Bartenfelder to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting

Marshy Point Nature Center

7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:15 PM: Secretary Bartenfelder to join Secretary Holt, Secretary McCord, and Secretary Peters to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex

726-730 Riverside Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Department of Assessments and Taxation

2:30 PM: Director Michael Higgs to deliver remarks to the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce

102 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 101, Towson, MD 21204

Department of Budget and Management

12:00 PM: Secretary David Brinkley to meet with representatives of Stevenson University about the future of the Rosewood Property

1525 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD 21153

2:00 PM: Secretary Brinkley to tour the future site of the new athletic fields at Dulaney High School

255 E. Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

Department of Commerce

12:00 PM: Secretary Mike Gill to visit Weaver Marine Services

730 Riverside Drive, Baltimore, MD 21221

1:00 PM: Secretary Gill to visit GM Baltimore Operations

10301 Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD 21162

3:00 PM: Secretary Gill to visit Whiteford, Taylor & Preston

Towson Commons, Suite 300

1 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Department of Disabilities

1:00 PM: Secretary Carol Beatty, Deputy Secretary Bill Frank and MDOD Employment Policy Director to host Employer Round Table at Penn Mar Human Services, Inc.

310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, MD 21053

3:30 PM: Secretary Beatty to tour Hussman Center for Adults with Autism

Towson University

1 Olympic Place, Towson, MD 21204

3:30 PM: Deputy Secretary Frank to tour the Image Center of Maryland

300 East Joppa Road, Suite 312, Towson, MD 21286

Department of Education

12:30 PM: Dr. Karen Salmon to tour Dundalk High School (P-Tech School) of Baltimore County

1901 Delvale Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Department of Environment

12:15 PM: Secretary Ben Grumbles to tour remediation site at Lockheed Martin Middle River Complex with Thomas D. Blackman, Project Lead, Environmental Remediation at Lockheed Martin Corporation

2323 Eastern Boulevard, Middle River, MD 21220

1:30 PM: Secretary Grumbles to chair Bay Cabinet Meeting

Marshy Point Nature Center

7130 Marshy Point Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Department of General Services

1:00 PM: Secretary Ellington Churchill to tour the construction site of the new Catonsville District Court

900 Walker Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

3:00 PM: Secretary Churchill to join Governor Hogan on tour of the Pikesville Armory

610 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208

4:15 PM: Secretary Churchill to attend joint DGS/GOSBA meeting with Associated Builders and Contractors and the Maryland Minority Contractors Association

1220 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Maryland Department of Health

1:00 PM: Secretary Robert Neall to tour MedStar Franklin Square Hospital with Governor Hogan

9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237

2:00 PM: Secretary Neall to tour Creative Options and meet with leadership and DD Individuals

8411 Philadelphia Road, Suite H, Rosedale, MD 21237

3:30 PM: Secretary Neall to tour LifeBridge Population Health Facilities and meet with Community Leaders

5401 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

5:00 PM: Secretary Neall to meet with Gary Attman and tour Futurecare Facility

5412 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Department of Housing and Community Development

12:15 PM: Secretary Ken Holt, Secretary Wendi Peters, Secretary Robert McCord and Secretary Bartenfelder to present citations

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School and Parish

1704 Old Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221

1:00 PM: Secretary Holt to tour MedStar Franklin Square Hospital with Governor Hogan

9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237

2:00 PM: Secretary Holt to tour of Dundalk Main Street businesses and rehabbed homes with the Dundalk Renaissance Corporation

11 Center Place, Dundalk, MD 21222

3:15 PM: Secretary Holt to join Secretary Bartenfelder, Secretary McCord, and Secretary Peters to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex

726-730 Riverside Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Department of Human Services

11:30 AM: Secretary Lourdes Padilla to visit Young Parent Support Center

201 Back River Neck Road, Essex, MD 21221

2:30 PM: Secretary Padilla to visit Baltimore County Office of Child Support

170 W. Ridgely Road #200, Lutherville, MD 21093

Department of Information Technology

2:00 PM: Deputy Secretary Lance Schine to visit and meet with University of Maryland Baltimore County, Cybersecurity Program Director Richard Forno

Sherman Hall East, 4th Floor

1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, MD 21250

3:30 PM: Deputy Secretary Schine to visit and meet with Naxay CFO/COO Carly Furman

11350 McCormick Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21031

4:30 PM: Deputy Secretary Schine to visit and meet with Towson University, Computer and Sciences Chair Dr. Sidd Kaza

7800 York Road, Towson, MD 21204

Department of Juvenile Services

1:30 PM: Secretary Sam Abed to visit DJS Baltimore County Field Offices and present Secretary’s Citation to selected field staff for outstanding customer service

431 Eastern Avenue, Suite 101, Essex, MD 21221

3:00 PM: Secretary Abed to visit DJS Baltimore County Field Offices and present Secretary’s Citation to selected field staff for outstanding customer service

Charles H. Hickey, Jr. School

9700 Old Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234

Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation

2:00 PM: Secretary Kelly Schulz to tour Ruxton Chocolates (Naron Candies)

1412 Tangier Drive, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:15 PM: Secretary Schulz to welcome IBEW24 into the Apprenticeship Ambassador program

2699 W. Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230

4:15 PM: Secretary Schulz to tour Cowan Systems, LLC.

4555 Hammonds Ferry Road, Halethorpe, MD 21227

Department of Natural Resources

12:15 PM: Secretary Mark Belton to visit MVA Office/Licensing & Registration

1338-A Eastern Boulevard, Essex, MD 21221

1:30 PM: Secretary Belton to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting

Marshy Point Nature Center

7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:45 PM: Secretary Belton to visit Restoration Site at Gunpowder State Park

Gunpowder State Park – Hammerman Area

7200 Graces Quarters Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Department of Planning

12:15 PM: Secretary McCord and Secretary Peters will join Secretary Bartenfelder and Secretary Holt to present citations to Mike Naunton, Upper School Assistant Principal & Athletic Director and Msgr. Bob Hartnett, Pastor

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School and Parish

1704 Old Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221

12:30 PM: Secretary McCord and Secretary Peters to join Secretary Bartenfelder and Deputy Secretary Oberg for agricultural awards presentation

Richardson Farms

5900 Ebenezer Road, White Marsh, MD 21162

1:30 PM: Secretary McCord to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting

Marshy Point Nature Center

7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:15 PM: Secretary McCord to join Secretary Bartenfelder, Secretary Holt, and Secretary Peters to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex

726-730 Riverside Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

12:30 PM: Secretary Stephen Moyer to deliver remarks at the Towson Intake Office

200 Washington Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

2:00 PM: Secretary Moyer to deliver remarks at the ​Owings Mills Field Office

10221 S. Dolfield Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

3:30 PM: Secretary Moyer to deliver remarks at the Catonsville Field Office

900 Walker Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Maryland State Police

12:00 PM: Colonel William Pallozzi to visit with Command Staff Personnel with the Baltimore County Police Department

700 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Department of Transportation

1:00 PM: Secretary Pete K. Rahn to tour Martin State Airport’s State Police Hangar

Hangar 4, Lower Level, Room 418

701 Wilson Point Road, Middle River, MD 21220

2:30 PM: Secretary Rahn to deliver remarks at Tradepoint Atlantic Transit Service press conference

1700 Sparrows Point Boulevard, Edgemere, MD 21219

Department of Veterans Affairs

11:45 AM: Secretary George Owings to join Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for lunch at American Legion Post

20 S. Marlyn Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

1:00 PM: Secretary Owings to visit Dundalk Veteran Center

1553 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

Secretary of State

1:30 PM: Secretary John Wobensmith to tour Women’s Law Center, Inc.

305 W. Chesapeake Avenue, Suite 201, Towson, MD 21204

2:00 PM: Secretary Wobensmith to join Lt. Governor Rutherford and Director Glenn Fueston to tour Turnaround, Inc.

8503 LaSalle Road, 2nd floor, Towson, MD 21286

3:30 PM: Secretary Wobensmith to tour The Children’s Home

205 Bloomsbury Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Smart Growth

12:15 PM: Secretary Peters and Secretary McCord will join Secretary Bartenfelder and Secretary Holt to present citations to Mike Naunton, Upper School Assistant Principal & Athletic Director and Msgr. Bob Hartnett, Pastor

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School and Parish

1704 Old Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221

12:30 PM: Secretary Peters and Secretary McCord to join Secretary Bartenfelder and Deputy Secretary Oberg for lunch at Richardson Farms

5900 Ebenezer Road, White Marsh, MD 21162

1:30 PM: Secretary Peters to attend Bay Cabinet Meeting

Marshy Point Nature Center

7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

3:15 PM: Secretary Peters to join Secretary Bartenfelder, Secretary Holt, and Secretary McCord to meet Councilman Todd Crandell and representatives of the Eastern Baltimore County Task Force for Revitalization followed by a guided bus tour of Essex

726-730 Riverside Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Governor’s Coordinating Offices

1:00 PM: Senior Executive Director Pat Lally to join Special Secretary Jimmy Rhee at the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce

102 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 101, Towson, MD 21204

2:00 PM: Senior Executive Director Lally to join Lt. Governor Rutherford, Secretary Wobensmith and Director Fueston to meet with staff at TurnAround, Inc.

8503 LaSalle Road, 2nd Floor, Towson, MD 21286

3:00 PM: Senior Executive Director Lally to join Director Steve McAdams to visit Maryland Packaging

3610 Commerce Drive, Halethorpe, MD 21227

4:15 PM: Senior Executive Director Lally to attend joint DGS/GOSBA meeting with Associated Builders and Contractors & the Maryland Minority Contractors Association

1220 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention

12:30 PM: Director Fueston to tour and meet with staff of The Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County

10946 Golden West Drive, Suite 130, Hunt Valley, MD 21031

2:00 PM: Director Fueston to join Lt. Governor Rutherford and Secretary Wobensmith to tour TurnAround, Inc.

8503 LaSalle Road, 2nd Floor, Towson, MD 21286

3:15 PM: Director Fueston to tour and meet with staff of the Northwest Hospital DOVE Program

5401 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives

12:30 PM: Director Lorena Rivera to visit St. Vincent’s Villa

2600 Pot Spring Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

1:00 PM: Director Keith Colston to visit and tour Cool Kids Campaign

8422 Bellona Lane, Towson, MD 21204

1:00 PM: Director Kevin Craft to visit and tour Maryland Food Bank

2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227

1:00 PM: Executive Director Steve McAdams to visit and tour Calvary Baptist Church

7321 Manchester Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

1:00 PM: Bridgette Lundfelt to visit and tour Abilities Network

8503 LaSalle Road, Towson, MD 21286

1:30 PM: Director Rivera to visit Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

1122 Kenilworth Drive, Suite 307, Baltimore, MD 21204

3:00 PM: Executive Director Steven McAdams to visit Maryland Packaging

3610 Commerce Drive, Halethorpe, MD 21227

Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs

1:00 PM: Special Secretary Rhee to attend the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce for an open discussion of the small business environment

102 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 101, Towson, MD 21204

4:15 PM: Special Secretary Rhee to join Secretary Churchill to attend joint meeting with members of the Associated Builders & Contractors and Maryland Minority Contractors Association

1220 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Governor’s Office for Performance Improvement

1:30 PM: Director Mike Morello to meet with the Forensic Sciences Division at the Maryland State Police

221 Milford Mill Road, Pikesville, MD 21208

Intergovernmental Affairs

1:00 PM: Director Kristal Hartsfield to join Director Colston to visit and tour Cool Kids Campaign

8422 Bellona Lane, Towson, MD 21204

3:00 PM: Director Hartsfield to join Director Lally and Director McAdams to visit Maryland Packaging

3610 Commerce Drive, Halethorpe, MD 21227

Maryland Emergency Management Agency

12:30 PM: MEMA to join Opioid Operational Command Center Executive Director Clay Stamp and Colonel Pallozzi during visit to Baltimore County Police Department. Immediately after, MEMA to meet with the Baltimore County Fire Department and Baltimore County Office of Emergency Management

700 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Maryland Energy Administration

9:00 AM: MEA Program Staff to tour Baltimore County’s Maryland Smart Energy Communities project

Lansdowne Health Center

3902 Annapolis Road, Lansdowne, MD 21227​

10:00 AM: MEA Program Staff to tour Hamilton Association’s energy efficiency upgrades completed through a Commercial and Industrial Grant program

11403 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Maryland Insurance Administration

8:45 AM: Commissioner Al Redmer to join Governor Hogan for breakfast

1660 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

1:00 PM: Commissioner Redmer to join Governor Hogan at Medstar Franklin Square Hospital

9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237

Maryland Higher Education Commission

11:30 AM: Secretary Dr. James Fielder to meet with Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis, President, Community College of Baltimore County

7201 Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21237

2:30 PM: Secretary Dr. Fielder to meet with Mr. Will Anderson, Director, Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development

400 Washington Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Opioid Operation Command Center

12:30 PM: Executive Director Clay Stamp will join Colonel Pallozzi to visit Baltimore County Police Department to learn more about the mobile crisis response

700 E. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286