UPDATED: Governor Hogan to Hold Regional Cabinet Meeting, Visit Baltimore County

|Governor Hogan to Hold Regional Cabinet Meeting, Visit Baltimore County
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan will hold a Regional Cabinet Meeting in Essex on Monday, February 12, 2018. The governor will also tour Baltimore County to visit with local elected officials, tour local businesses, and meet with constituents.
The governor’s public schedule is as follows:
Monday, February 12, 2018
8:45 AM: Governor Hogan to visit Boulevard Diner
10:00 AM: Governor Hogan to hold Regional Cabinet Meeting (doors open at 9:15 AM)*
1:00 PM: Governor Hogan to visit Medstar Franklin Square Hospital
2:00 PM: Governor Hogan to tour Dulaney High School
3:00 PM: Governor Hogan to visit Pikesville Armory
