UPDATED: Governor Hogan to Hold Regional Cabinet Meeting, Visit Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan will hold a Regional Cabinet Meeting in Essex on Monday, February 12, 2018. The governor will also tour Baltimore County to visit with local elected officials, tour local businesses, and meet with constituents.

The governor’s public schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 12, 2018

8:45 AM: Governor Hogan to visit Boulevard Diner

1660 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

10:00 AM: Governor Hogan to hold Regional Cabinet Meeting (doors open at 9:15 AM)*

Community College of Baltimore County Essex

7201 Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21237

1:00 PM: Governor Hogan to visit Medstar Franklin Square Hospital

9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237

2:00 PM: Governor Hogan to tour Dulaney High School

255 E. Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

3:00 PM: Governor Hogan to visit Pikesville Armory

610 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208