UPDATED: Governor Hogan to Hold Regional Cabinet Meeting, Visit Baltimore County

February 11, 2018
Governor Hogan to Hold Regional Cabinet Meeting, Visit Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan will hold a Regional Cabinet Meeting in Essex on Monday, February 12, 2018. The governor will also tour Baltimore County to visit with local elected officials, tour local businesses, and meet with constituents.

The governor’s public schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 12, 2018

8:45 AM: Governor Hogan to visit Boulevard Diner
1660 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

10:00 AMGovernor Hogan to hold Regional Cabinet Meeting (doors open at 9:15 AM)*
Community College of Baltimore County Essex
7201 Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21237

1:00 PMGovernor Hogan to visit Medstar Franklin Square Hospital
9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237

2:00 PM: Governor Hogan to tour Dulaney High School
255 E. Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

3:00 PMGovernor Hogan to visit Pikesville Armory
610 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208
*Note: Media vans and satellite trucks should proceed to Parking Lot #4 adjacent to the Mathematics and Science Hall. A public safety officer will be stationed to greet and direct media vans to Central Utility Plant parking. Click here for a campus map.

