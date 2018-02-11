UPDATED: Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford to Attend Regional Cabinet Meeting, Visit Baltimore County

|For immediate release:
February 11, 2018
Contact:
Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@m
410-974-2316
|Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford to Attend Regional Cabinet Meeting, Visit Baltimore County
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford will participate in the Baltimore County Regional Cabinet Meeting in Essex on Monday, February 12, 2018. He will also tour Baltimore County to visit with local elected officials, tour local businesses, and meet with constituents.
The lieutenant governor’s public schedule is as follows:
10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to attend Regional Cabinet Meeting (doors open at 9:15 AM)*
11:45 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to visit American Legion Post 148
12:30 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to visit Middle River Aircraft Systems
2:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to visit Turnaround Inc.
3:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to visit Maryland Packaging
4:15 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to tour Lansdowne High School and meet with parents
|*Note: Media vans and satellite trucks should proceed to Parking Lot #4 adjacent to the Mathematics and Science Hall. A public safety officer will be stationed to greet and direct media vans to Central Utility Plant parking. Click here for a campus map.