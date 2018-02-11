UPDATED: Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford to Attend Regional Cabinet Meeting, Visit Baltimore County

by: Lieutenant Rutherford's Announcements
For immediate release:
February 11, 2018
Contact:
Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@maryland.gov
410-974-2316
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford to Attend Regional Cabinet Meeting, Visit Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford will participate in the Baltimore County Regional Cabinet Meeting in Essex on Monday, February 12, 2018. He will also tour Baltimore County to visit with local elected officials, tour local businesses, and meet with constituents.

The lieutenant governor’s public schedule is as follows:

10:00 AMLt. Governor Rutherford to attend Regional Cabinet Meeting (doors open at 9:15 AM)*
Community College of Baltimore County Essex
7201 Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21237

11:45 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to visit American Legion Post 148
20 S. Marlyn Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

12:30 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to visit Middle River Aircraft Systems
103 Chesapeake Park Plaza, Middle River, MD 21220

2:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to visit Turnaround Inc.
8503 LaSalle Road, Towson, MD 21286

3:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to visit Maryland Packaging
3610 Commerce Drive, Halethorpe, MD 21227

4:15 PMLt. Governor Rutherford to tour Lansdowne High School and meet with parents
3800 Hollins Ferry Road, Lansdowne, MD 21227
*Note: Media vans and satellite trucks should proceed to Parking Lot #4 adjacent to the Mathematics and Science Hall. A public safety officer will be stationed to greet and direct media vans to Central Utility Plant parking. Click here for a campus map.

