October 19, 2016

301-942-3768 **UPDATED** TOMORROW: Van Hollen to Visit Baltimore County Kensington, MD — On Thursday, October 20, 2016 Chris Van Hollen will tour TradePoint Atlantic’s Sparrows Point site and give the keynote address at the Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee Unity Dinner. 3:30 pm : Tour of TradePoint Atlantic’s Sparrows Point Site Tradepoint Atlantic 1600 Sparrows Point Boulevard Baltimore, Maryland 21219 7 pm : Keynote Speech at Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee Unity Dinner Martin’s East 9000 Pulaski Highway Baltimore, Maryland 21220 ###