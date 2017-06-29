Upper Marlboro Native Lifts DeMatha to Victory

The DeMatha Catholic High School Stags, located in Hyattsville, Md., got back to work on the summer league circuit and took down Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (B-CC) 62-53 on June 26.

Former Rock Creek Christian Academy small forward Earl Timberlake Jr. headlined for the Stags and led all scorers with 18 points including going 8-for-11 from the free throw line. The Upper Marlboro native showed glimpses of greatness, using his six-foot-five frame to easily penetrate the lane for most of his points.

“I think I performed well,” said Timberlake. “I believed that I could have done better in certain spots like keeping my turnovers down, but overall it was good. I attacked the rim well to get to the line, and I knocked down my free throws.”

The class of 2020 student-athlete averaged more than eight points per game before transferring to DeMatha for this upcoming season. He has currently drawn interest from top-flight programs such as Georgetown, Kansas State, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In his first year in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Timberlake wants to win the WCAC Player of Year. He’s off to a hot start and made the best of his opportunity with guard Justin Moore sidelined from a torn left ACL injury he suffered earlier this year.

“I think he [Timberlake] fits in real well with this team,” said DeMatha Head Coach Mike Jones. “I think the guys have embraced him as a member of the family and I think that is important with any new face that comes in.

“Earl’s aggression, confidence, and the versatility that he brings to the team is something that our team sees, and it is something that we are happy to take advantage of.”

Nevertheless, B-CC kept the contest close as DeMatha had a two-point advantage going into the second half 31-29. DeMatha found its rhythm early in the second half and quickly went on a 13-2 run behind the efforts of Timeberlake and center Hunter Dickinson.

Dickinson showed his athleticism by backing down his defenders effortlessly for a total of 11 points, and he made his presence felt defensively down the stretch. “He’s extremely dominant,” Jones said about Dickinson. “He’s very unselfish passing the ball, and he’s a part of all of the things that we want to do as a team going forward.”

The Battlin’ Barons tried to make a game of it late in the second half when Jones let his reserves loose, but they gave up a sizable lead as B-CC trailed only by seven with just over a minute remaining in the contest. Despite a valiant comeback attempt, DeMatha’s second unit closed the door for the victory.

“We have a lot to work on,” said Jones. “That is what the summer league is for . . . to maybe expose some flaws and give us some direction on what we want to improve on individually and team wise. I think today was an opportunity to see that and it just confirms what we already knew.”

DeMatha fell short of getting to the WCAC Championship game a year ago as they look to get back in shape and improve their skills for when the games matter during the winter months. Even though DeMatha didn’t secure a championship, the Stags won 25 games last season and were undefeated at home.

With the acquisition of Timberlake and a core of young playmakers at their disposal, DeMatha is primed and ready to make another title run for high school basketball supremacy.