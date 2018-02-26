Valerie Ervin Latest Black Woman to Join Lt. Gov. Race

Gubernatorial candidate and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz selected Valerie Ervin, a former Montgomery County Council president, to be his running mate for lieutenant governor. Kamenetz made the announcement on his campaign web site.

Ervin was a 2016 Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, for the 8th Congressional District, but withdrew from the race in Sept. 2015, because of budget challenges.

She is listed as a senior adviser for the Working Families political organization. She made the announcement of her bid for lieutenant governor via Facebook.

“I first ran for office when I discovered that my child was being denied educational opportunities, and after considering how many other children faced similar challenges, I had to get off the sidelines and get to work,” Ervin stated. “Now, with Donald Trump in the White House and Larry Hogan in the State House, I’ve never been more concerned for the children and families across our state. I am ready to keep fighting.”

Ervin was a member of the Montgomery County Council from 2006 to 2014 representing District Five. She served as vice-president of the Council from 2009-2010 and president from 2010-2011.

So far, Ervin is the second Black woman chosen by a gubernatorial hopeful, to be a candidate for lieutenant governor. The other is Luwanda Jenkins, who was tapped by State Sen. Richard Madaleno last week as his choice for lieutenant governor.