CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Maryland’s 8th District

For Immediate Release

December 14, 2016

CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – Ian Jannetta – 202-420-8215

Van Hollen Announces $414,912 for Dislocated Workers

Total of $5.5 Million for Maryland Through Department of Labor Grant

Rockville, MD – Today Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen announced that Maryland would receive an additional $414,912 as part of a U.S. Department of Labor Dislocated Worker Grant, bringing the total funding for the state to $5.5 million. The grant will help provide work-based training and career services to dislocated workers in Maryland.

“I’m fighting every day to grow our economy with more broadly shared prosperity, bring good-paying jobs to Maryland, and improve job training programs in our state and across the country,” said Congressman Van Hollen. “While we’ve made important progress since the Great Recession, many workers are still struggling. This investment from the Department of Labor will help hundreds of Maryland workers get the skills they need to find new jobs.”

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Job-Driven National Dislocated Worker Grants implement new or expand local and regional job-driven partnerships that focus on providing dislocated workers with work-based training and career services that will help them get jobs in in-demand industry sectors. These grants serve all dislocated workers, with a particular emphasis on long-term unemployed jobseekers.