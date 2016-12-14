Van Hollen Announces $414,912 for Dislocated Workers

CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLENMaryland’s 8th DistrictFor Immediate ReleaseDecember 14, 2016CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-420-8215Van Hollen Announces $414,912 for Dislocated WorkersTotal of $5.5 Million for Maryland Through Department of Labor GrantRockville, MD – Today Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen announced that Maryland would receive an additional $414,912 as part of a U.S. Department of Labor Dislocated Worker Grant, bringing the total funding for the state to $5.5 million. The grant will help provide work-based training and career services to dislocated workers in Maryland.“I’m fighting every day to grow our economy with more broadly shared prosperity, bring good-paying jobs to Maryland, and improve job training programs in our state and across the country,” said Congressman Van Hollen. “While we’ve made important progress since the Great Recession, many workers are still struggling. This investment from the Department of Labor will help hundreds of Maryland workers get the skills they need to find new jobs.”Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Job-Driven National Dislocated Worker Grants implement new or expand local and regional job-driven partnerships that focus on providing dislocated workers with work-based training and career services that will help them get jobs in in-demand industry sectors. These grants serve all dislocated workers, with a particular emphasis on long-term unemployed jobseekers.
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
Van Hollen Announces $414,912 for Dislocated Workers
by: Van Hollen Press Office
/ /
0
8
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
- Advertisement -
LATEST NEWS
MUST READ
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
Washington, DC Office
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
Contact us: [email protected]
© Copyright 2016 - The AFRO-American Newspapers
Press f for fullscreen.