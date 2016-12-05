CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Maryland’s 8th District

For Immediate Release

December 2, 2016

CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-420-8215

Van Hollen Applauds Elevation of U.S. Cyber Command in Maryland

NDAA Also Provides Important Investments for Installations Across the State

Washington, DC – Today Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen issued the following statement applauding the elevation of U.S. Cyber Command in Maryland as part of the House-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA):

“The National Defense Authorization Act passed by the House today takes the critical step of elevating the United States Cyber Command to one of our top military commands, ensuring that our military and national security agencies are better prepared and equipped to respond to malicious cyber attacks. This will provide more resources for our personnel at Fort Meade, enhance Maryland’s position as the leader in cyber technology, and give our military the tools it needs to reduce cyber vulnerability and increase our deterrence capabilities.”

The legislation also includes millions of dollars to investments in Bethesda Naval Hospital, Fort Meade, Patuxent River, Joint Base Andrews, Martin State Airport, and Fort Detrick.