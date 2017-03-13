For Immediate Release

March 13, 2017

Van Hollen Statement on Maryland Infrastructure Report Card

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen released the following statement on the American Society for Civil Engineers infrastructure report card, which gives Maryland a grade of D+:

“Maryland’s infrastructure impacts everyone in our state and is in urgent need of repair. With 24 percent of our roads in poor condition, 1,620 of our bridges in need of repair, and more than 220,000 Maryland students lacking basic access to broadband, it is clear we must take action. That is why I have joined Senate Democrats in introducing a blueprint to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure. It would make critical investments in our roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, broadband, clean energy networks, and water systems – and create 15 million jobs across the country. President Trump talked about infrastructure on the campaign trail, but we’ve heard nothing but silence from him and Congressional Republicans as they push a divisive agenda. We must act soon before our deteriorating infrastructure goes from bad to worse.”