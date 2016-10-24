CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Maryland’s 8th District

October 24, 2016

October 24, 2016

CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – Ian Jannetta – 202-225-5341

Van Hollen Statement on SHA Consideration of ‘School Zone’ Designation for River Rd. Near Walt Whitman High School

Washington, DC – Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen released the following statement after the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) agreed to consider designating the portion of River Road near Walt Whitman High School as a school zone, following a request from Congressman Van Hollen and other local leaders:

“The intersection of River Road and Braeburn Parkway has long been a safety concern in the community. It shouldn’t take a tragedy to spur action, but designating it as a school zone would go a long way toward reducing vehicle speeds and making the intersection less dangerous for children and families coming to and from Walt Whitman High School. I encourage SHA to complete this study as quickly as possible and to work with the community to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety without delay.”