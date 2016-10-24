Van Hollen Statement on SHA Consideration of ‘School Zone’ Designation for River Rd. Near Walt Whitman High School

CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLENMaryland’s 8th DistrictFor Immediate ReleaseOctober 24, 2016CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-225-5341Van Hollen Statement on SHA Consideration of ‘School Zone’ Designation for River Rd. Near Walt Whitman High SchoolWashington, DC – Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen released the following statement after the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) agreed to consider designating the portion of River Road near Walt Whitman High School as a school zone, following a request from Congressman Van Hollen and other local leaders:“The intersection of River Road and Braeburn Parkway has long been a safety concern in the community. It shouldn’t take a tragedy to spur action, but designating it as a school zone would go a long way toward reducing vehicle speeds and making the intersection less dangerous for children and families coming to and from Walt Whitman High School. I encourage SHA to complete this study as quickly as possible and to work with the community to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety without delay.”
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
Van Hollen Statement on SHA Consideration of ‘School Zone’ Designation for River Rd. Near Walt Whitman High School
by: Congressman Chris Van Hollen's Announcements
/ /
0
1
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
- Advertisement -
LATEST NEWS
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
Washington, DC Office
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
Contact us: [email protected]
© Copyright 2016 - The AFRO-American Newspapers
Press f for fullscreen.