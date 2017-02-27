For Immediate Release

February 27, 2017

Van Hollen Statement on Trump Budget Blueprint

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committees, released the following statement on President Trump’s FY 2018 budget guidance to federal agencies:

“President Trump’s first budget blueprint puts our nation on a collision course that will hurt working families, undermine job growth, and threaten America’s future. It is basic math. Prioritizing military spending above all else means less funding for important domestic priorities – from supporting public schools, to providing small business loans to entrepreneurs, to making college more affordable, to investing in lifesaving research. And reports that the budget will target funding at the State Department and the Environmental Protect Agency, despite the important work they do to protect our nation today and into the future, is deeply disturbing. We need to invest in both domestic and defense spending to ensure that no American is left behind as we move our country forward.”