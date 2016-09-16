Vehicle of Rapper ‘The Game’ Shot Up Outside Miami Beach Hotel

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say an unoccupied vehicle associated with rapper and actor The Game was peppered with gunshots while parked outside a landmark Miami Beach hotel.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says the Mercedes-Benz SUV was hit with gunshots multiple times about 7 a.m. Friday on the valet ramp outside the upscale Fontainebleau Hotel. No one was injured.

The whereabouts of The Game — real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor— were not immediately clear. Rodriguez said he was not certain if the vehicle belonged to 36-year-old Taylor or if he was renting or borrowing it.

Police say investigators are searching for a gray Mustang convertible involved in the shooting with an unknown number of suspects.