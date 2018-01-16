|For immediate release:
January 16, 2018
Contact:
Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@m
410-974-2316
|
Video Release:
|
Governor Hogan: Every Single School System Will See Increased Investment by the State
|For immediate release:
January 16, 2018
Contact:
Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@m
410-974-2316
|
Video Release:
|
Governor Hogan: Every Single School System Will See Increased Investment by the State
Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes and Thorsten Hake