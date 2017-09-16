Video Shows Teen Stumbling Around Hotel Before She Was Found Dead in A Freezer

Kenneka Jenkins, 19, was found dead inside a hotel's walk-in freezer in Illinois, hours after she was reported missing from a party.

by: Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter
/ (Facebook Photo) /
0
132

A 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at a hotel hours after she was reported missing from a party at the venue in Rosemont, Illinois, authorities said.

Kenneka Jenkins was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, after her body was discovered in the freezer of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins. (Facebook Photo)

“The cause and manner of death is pending further studies,” a spokesperson for the medical examiner told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Jenkins was last seen leaving her home in Chicago for the party at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, the Rosemont Public Safety Department said in a statement.

A week after she went missing, police released surveillance video from the hotel that appeared to show Jenkins stumbling drunk in the hotel’s kitchen, hallways and an elevator.  More….

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS