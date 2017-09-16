Video Shows Teen Stumbling Around Hotel Before She Was Found Dead in A Freezer

A 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at a hotel hours after she was reported missing from a party at the venue in Rosemont, Illinois, authorities said.

Kenneka Jenkins was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, after her body was discovered in the freezer of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

“The cause and manner of death is pending further studies,” a spokesperson for the medical examiner told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Jenkins was last seen leaving her home in Chicago for the party at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, the Rosemont Public Safety Department said in a statement.

A week after she went missing, police released surveillance video from the hotel that appeared to show Jenkins stumbling drunk in the hotel’s kitchen, hallways and an elevator. More….