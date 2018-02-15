Viola Davis Has Had Enough

Viola Davis declared she is not putting up with Hollywood’s racial inequities anymore.

With an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, a British Academy of Film Television and Arts (BAFTA) Award, two Tony’s and five Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Davis is highly lauded in Hollywood. The Juilliard trained actress said, while she may be one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities, she is not paid equally to her white peers.

According to an article from The Root, on Feb. 13 at the Women in the World Los Angeles Salon in Hollywood, Davis told legendary journalist, Tina Brown, “People say, ‘You’re a Black Meryl Streep… we love you, There is no one like you.’ OK, then if there is no one like me, you think I’m that, you pay what I’m worth.”

“We get probably a 10th of what a Caucasian woman gets,” the actress said.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Davis’ net worth is $12 million, while Streep’s is $90 million.

“I’m No. 1 on the call sheet, and then I have to go in and I have to hustle for my worth. That’s what I feel like I am doing, and I have more than a 30-year professional career,” Davis told Brown.

Even with training, a career trajectory and accolades similar to that of her White counterparts, Davis said she is not paid the same as them.

“I have a career comparable to Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Sigourney Weaver. They all came out of Yale. They came out of Juilliard. They came out of [New York University]. They had the same path as me, and yet I am nowhere near them. Not as far as money. Not as far as job opportunities. Nowhere close to it,” Davis said.

Davis is not alone in her struggle for pay equity. While there is a wage gap between sexes, in which men make the most money, the disparity between White and Black women still exists. The Economic Policy Institute reported that in 2016 white women’s earnings grew to 76 percent of white men’s, while Black women make 67 percent in comparison to their white male counterparts.

After 30 years in the industry, Davis is fed up. She knows her worth and said she refuses to bend over backwards in order to prove it.

“I’m not doing that anymore. I’m not hustling for my worth. I’m worthy. When I came out of my mother’s womb, I came out worthy,” she said.