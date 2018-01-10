Violent Crime Drops, Hogan Wants to Reform Public Schools

Flanked by his Police Chief, Sheriff and State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker III said violent crime in the county has dropped significantly in the last seven years.

On Jan. 8, Baker and Police Chief Henry P. Stawinski III announced at a press conference that crime dropped by 6.6 percent in 2017 and by more than 50 percent in the last seven years.

“We have seen an incredible reduction in both violent crime and the volume of crimes in Prince George’s County,” Baker said in a statement, on the eve of a press conference, filled with charts and graphs.”This reduction in crime is a key reason for the County’s economic success that has contributed to our leading the region and state in job growth, subsequent state-best increases in our residential and commercial property values as well as improving our quality of life.”

On the same day Baker was talking about reducing crime, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) hosted a press conference in Annapolis, Md. to announce an initiative to make reforms in the public school systems across the state.

“Education has always been our administration’s top priority. We have provided record funding for education three years in row, and we will do so again this year for the fourth straight year,” he said at the conference. “We are so proud that we have some of the best schools in America, but unfortunately, too many deserving children continue to be stuck in schools that are consistently failing them year after year.”

Hogan said Maryland has the second weakest education accountability system in the country in terms of academic performance — 65 percent. Most states have academic performance between 75 and 95 percent.

Hogan said that he planned to submit emergency legislation on the first day of the upcoming session. The Protect Our Students Act of 2018, which will require academic performance to be counted as 80 percent of a school’s composite score, aligning Maryland with the national average.

“This isn’t about politics; this is about our children and their future,” said Hogan.