Violent Crime Rocks Area

Diego Gonzalez-Martinez is the latest victim of a recent spree of violent crimes taking place in Prince George’s County. Gonzalez-Martinez, 16, was found Sept. 23 suffering from a stab wound in Bladensburg, Md. No motive has been provided and no arrests have been made.

Olayinka Kowobari was arrested Sept. 21 when she allegedly fatally stabbed Jodi Henry, 35, of Mary Place in Fort Washington, Md. The incident occurred on the 9400 block of Eugenia Park Street in Capitol Heights, Md. According to WUSA 9, an altercation from a love triangle may have led to the murder.

Kowobari, 34, was charged with first and second degree murder and is in custody at the Prince Georges County Department of Corrections.

A disagreement led to the Sept. 17 homicide of Henry Lopez-Hernandez, who was shot and killed allegedly by Hernan Sanchez-Vasquez, 19, from Silver Spring, Md. and Herminio Gonzalez-Sanchez from Hyattsville, Md.

Maryland National Capital Park Police responded to a call at a park in the 8000 block of Riggs Road around 1:30 p.m. They found Lopez-Hernandez, 20, from Cincinnati, Ohio dead on the scene.

Both Sanchez-Vasquez, 19, and Gonzalez-Sanchez, 17, were charged with first and second degree murder and are in custody at the Prince Georges County Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Gonzalez-Sanchez is being charged as an adult.

Another shooting involved Kevin Maurice Washington Jr. from Clinton, Md. on Sept. 15. According to police reports, officers arrived at the house, located in the 5700 block of Alan Drive, around 9:35 p.m. and pronounced Washington, 23, dead on the scene. Police said the shooting was not random because the victim shot through a window and the killer fled the scene.

On Sept. 11, Darren Samuel Robinson allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her home in New Carrolton, Md. Robinson was caught and is currently being held at Prince Georges County Department of Corrections. He is charged with 10 counts of rape and burglary. A criminal record on Robinson could not be found. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Ronald Timothy Roberts, 29, from Riverdale, Md. was arrested Sept. 11 and is a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Rashard Hubbard, 36, from Hyattsville, Md. Roberts has been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

According to the police, Roberts and Hubbard were in an argument when the stabbing occurred. Police found Hubbard suffering from stab wounds in the 6900 block of Hawthorne Street. Roberts is in custody at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

“Prince Georges has become more diverse,” said Jerome Pittman, who has lived in the county since 1979.”The Hispanics, Blacks, Whites, all have their own method of crime. A lot more stabbings have occurred. The kids today are looking at all of these videos with the influence of music and they have to be more tough and thuggish.”