Violent Weekend in East Baltimore Leaves 8 Wounded; 3-Year Old Among Victims

Multiple people were shot in East Baltimore on Sept. 24 including a 3-year-old girl and her father, according to Baltimore City Police. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at Greenmount Avenue and East Preston Street near Greenmount Cemetery.

According to police, 8 people were shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said in a media briefing that, “This was a planned, premeditated act of retaliatory violence.”

Police said there were three shooters; one came up an alley way, and the other two coming up the street. All three began to fire into a crowd of people with a father and his young daughter standing nearby.

“Two of the shooters were armed with handguns, and one of the shooters we believe was armed with a long gun of some sort, we believe was a shotgun,” said Commissioner Davis.

All together 6 adult males, 1 adult female, and the 3-year-old were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Witness told police that the three shooters fled on foot. No suspects have been identified at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Authorities believe this shooting may be linked to another shooting that took place over Labor Day weekend, where a man was killed and two other, including a pregnant woman, were wounded. Two women, 31-year-old Marion Daughton, and 23-year-old Toniasha Johnson have been arrested and charged in that case.

Another shooting occurred on Saturday evening around 6:30pm where an 8-year-old girl was shot in the foot on South Smallwood Street. She was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have received some anonymous tips but still need help to catch these suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup