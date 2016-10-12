Visit Baltimore Names New CEO

Al Hutchinson, former Visit Mobile president and CEO, has been named as the new CEO of Visit Baltimore. The move was announced Oct. 10.

Hutchinson succeeds Tom Noonan, who left Visit Baltimore in May for a job in Austin, TX. Hutchinson, 57, will start on Nov. 14. He will be responsible for leading growth of the convention and tourism industry in Baltimore and overseeing day-to-day management of all sales and marketing programs.

In a statement, John Frisch, chairman of the Baltimore Convention and Tourism Board said; “Visit Baltimore is a strong bureau well positioned for growth and I have great confidence that Al is the right leader to build upon recent successes of the organization. I know that the organization, and in turn the City, the region and the State, will benefit from his sales and marketing experience and strong reputation as a collaborative, transparent leader and effective communicator.”

Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said in a statement, “We are lucky to have him and I am confident that he will serve as a strong advocate for tourism in Baltimore while also working to build relationships and partnerships within the community. I was impressed by his passion and perspective on how tourism can further advance Baltimore’s economy.”