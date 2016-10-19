Voices From Baltimore: Penn North

As a young man growing up in Baltimore, there’s this fear. This fear of not making it home to your family at night, the fear of seeing a red and blue light in your rear view mirror, this fear that the last time you’ve spoken to your friends or family was the last.

These are not only my fears, but the fears of millions of African American men and women living across the United States. This fear does not stem from the media or society, but from the place that I call home. Baltimore is a beautiful city if you’re only referring to the Inner Harbor. Outside of the touristy attractions lie some of the worst neighborhoods in Baltimore City. Penn North in West Baltimore is a neighborhood that I’ve experienced first hand. I grew up in this area for 15 years of my life. Growing up in that area and in Reisterstown and Gwynns Falls, commonly called RNG, you learn to adapt. You learn the neighborhood, the kids, their parents, the drug dealers.

Inez, 71, is a long-term resident of the Penn North/RNG community. Her son was killed in 1990. “My only son was murdered. I heard the shot that killed him,” she told the AFRO. He was killed a few feet from her home of thirty-two years but she does not live in fear.

While some people in the community know her to be “nosey,” she’s that lady that’s always watching. FedEx and the Postal Service will deliver packages to her to hold for her neighbors. Times are not the same anymore. Before Ms. Inez moved to the Penn North community, she lived in the Gilmore Homes Projects for 20 years, which is where the late Freddy Gray was killed while in police custody last April. Following the death of Gray, much of the destruction caused during the unrest was concentrated in the Penn North area of Baltimore.

Both communities have changed drastically over the past few decades, she said. Her community has many vacant homes that have disintegrated with time. “What bothers me now is the city’s [investments in the reconstructive of Port Covington], why are they doing that when they can take all these old foundation homes and build them up nice,” she said.

Inez was not alone in that thought. Chantice Morris, a pharmacist at the Care One Pharmacy located near the bottom of Reisterstown Road, said the youth of today suffer from a lack of Recreational Centers. “Some kids are followers, and if they don’t have that guidance to guide them in the right direction, they’re just going to find somewhere where they can fit into,” she said. Unfortunately, she noted, that can lead to them finding shelter on the streets.

Tyra Hughes, a resident of the Penn North community for 33 years said she hasn’t seen many significant changes during her time in the neighborhood. Her biggest concern is raising her four sons, who range in age from eight to fourteen and a daughter who will soon be 21. “It makes me angry and very worried about my boy’s future. Will they be able to walk the streets in a city they were born and raised in without being profiled as a drug dealer, a robber or a thug based on how they look or dress?,” she asked.

Hughes doesn’t let her sons go outside much because of the potential threats that could find her sons. Though her relationship is equally close with her daughter, she said her sons are a little shaken up by what they are seeing in their community and media outlets.

“I would love to see the curfew get reinstated, a strong presence of the police back in the community, let’s fix these vacant houses and open up some Rec Centers for our kids,” Hughes said.

When an opportunity arises in your life, always make sure that you take full advantage and hold nothing back. I am holding on to hope that someone with the power to make a change will. Hoping they’ll see this story and begin forming an alliance to begin restoring these neighborhoods.

This is the first in an ongoing AFRO series exploring the neighborhoods of Baltimore.