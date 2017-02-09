W. Baltimore Gang Members Indicted on Murder, ETC.

Baltimore Police Department announced nine Indictments for members of a West Baltimore gang operating in the area of Edmondson Avenue on Feb. 7.

Eight out of nine members are currently in police custody and have been indicted in connection with the “Brick City Organization,” which includes members of the Bloods gang and BGF (Black Guerrilla Family). Authorities hope to have the ninth member in custody soon.

Each member is charged with various counts of murder, assault, and witness intimidation.

According to police, since 2014, there have been 19 murders in the Brick City territory along with 30 nonfatal shootings, more than 40 aggravated assaults, and 44 armed robberies. In court documents, authorities say some of the “shops” were making more than $20,000 a day in heroin sales.

Police say undercover officers were sold drugs more than 30 times from the group.

Chief Sean Miller, head of the police department’s operations and investigations division, said during a press conference Tuesday that “witness intimidation, murder, shootings, and violent crime” have been the trademark of the group in controlling their territory along the Edmondson Avenue corridor for years.”

The term “non-violent drug offenders … does not exist when it comes to this organization,” Miller said.

Brandon Pride, 36, who is considered to be a West Baltimore drug boss and the Brick City leader, has been indicted on several charges including two counts of first-degree murder, multiple counts of solicitation to commit murder, and witness intimidation, and one count of the state’s drug kingpin statue.

According to police, Pride also faces charges for killing or trying to kill those he felt were cooperating with law enforcement. Pride allegedly had four people killed over that last two years for working with police, including members of his own gang.

In August 2015, according to police, a “street lieutenant” for Brandon Pride’s west side drug operation got caught with 52 bags of heroin. The lieutenant, 43-year-old Jason Summers, offered to cooperate with police, and later that night helped officers arrest another member of Pride’s operation with 230 bags of heroin.

Pride suspected Summers of telling on members of the group and arraigned for Summers to meet him to receive more packages of heroin; telling him to come alone.

When Summers arrived, he was fatally shot in the street by Pride, police said.

Pride, along with the other eight members of Brick City are being held without bond.

Lawyers were not listed for the individuals in court records.