Wall Continues Dominance as Wizards Stumble

After a solid week-long stretch of play, the Washington Wizards attempted to build upon their success and crack the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

Two losses to start the week were a setback for Washington, but they weren’t the fault of star John Wall. The seventh-year point guard is having his best season as a Wizard. and despite up and down efforts from the team overall, Wall has been a stabilizing force on the court and in the locker room. After securing Player of the Month honors in December, Wall is once again the bright spot for the team heading into a new year. The AFRO recaps the week that was for the Washington Wizards.

Jan. 2: Second-Half Collapse Dooms Wizards in 101-91 Defeat to Rockets

Washington opened the week with a road duel against the Houston Rockets and MVP candidate James Harden on Jan. 2, but their solid start was ruined by a second half collapse in a 101-91 defeat. The Wizards led 29-14 after the first quarter, but were outscored by 20 points in the second half and never overcame the momentum change. Harden showed why he’s a MVP front runner, adding a triple-double with 23 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. It was enough to offset a solid night from Bradley Beal, who scored 27 points while connecting on 5-of-10 from long range. Wall added 18 assists and 12 assists. Despite a strong showing from Washington’s backcourt, reserve Rockets guard Eric Gordon scored a game-high 31 points that Washington was never able to counter.

Jan. 3: Washington’s Offense Falls Short

The Wizards returned to action against the Dallas Mavericks the following night for the second of back-to-back road games, but the offense ran out of gas down the stretch in a 113-105 loss. After scoring 38 points in the second quarter, the Wizards mustered just 38 points in the second half. Wall and Beal were excellent, combining for 52 points, including a game-high 27 points from Wall. The Wizards limped into the final period with an 88-87 lead, but Dallas continued a hard charge after halftime and squeezed the life out the visiting Wizards in the waning minutes of the game.

Jan. 6: Back at Home, Wizards Top T-Wolves, 112-105

Washington had a chance to turn things around with a Jan. 6 home game against the young but dangerous Minnesota Timberwolves, and followed Wall’s lead to escape with a 112-105 win. Wall’s 18 points and season-high 18 assists paced the club as Washington avoided another second half collapse to notch their ninth-straight home win. Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins dropped 41 points in the losing effort, and joined his Minnesota teammates in pushing the Wizards throughout the game. Washington led by as many as 14 points in the second half, but trailed 101-99 with just under three minutes remaining. Wall’s lay-up put Washington up 105-101 with just over a minute to go for the decisive lead.

It wasn’t the best week for the Wizards, but Wall continues to impress nationally as he emerges as a true MVP candidate. Chants of “MVP” have serenaded the Verizon Center over the last few games, and while Wall remains a long shot to win it, his play has been dominant so far in the early season. Washington will return to action on Jan. 8 when they once again face the Milwaukee Bucks.