Wall, Wizards Sweep Week, Move Up in Rankings, Take Over Division

The Washington Wizards delivered another flawless week as they went 4-0 in impressive fashion and moved up the power rankings while seizing control of the Southeastern Division.

Washington flexed their muscle once again this week, taking advantage of a friendly schedule against a slew of opponents below .500. The Wizards don’t need to apologize for the lack of quality wins as they have a mega matchup awaiting them next week with the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. The AFRO recaps a great week for the Washington Wizards.

Jan. 29: Wizards Offense Downs Pelicans, 107-94

The Wizards opened the week with a road matchup with New Orleans on Jan. 29 and added another impressive win to an impressive month, handling the Pelicans in a 107-94 win. Aside from a shaky third quarter, Washington outscored New Orleans 90-61 over the other three quarters behind 27 points from Bradley Beal and an 18-point, 19-assist night from growing star John Wall. Five Wizards scored in double-figures. The Wizards led by as many as 18 points and were never seriously threatened despite New Orleans closing the game to just 74-73 going into the final quarter. Washington used an 8-0 run to take command in the fourth quarter and never looked back en route to its fourth straight win.

Jan. 31: Washington Win Streak Grows with 117-101 Victory over Knicks

A Jan. 31 home date against the struggling New York Knicks gave Washington a chance to close out the month in style, and they did so in superb fashion. Six Wizards scored in double-figures and the home team added to a growing win streak with a 117-101 victory. Beal poured in 28 points and three other Wizards added double-doubles, including Wall’s 15 points and 13 assists. Marcin Gortat (15 points and 10 rebounds) and Markieff Morris (24 points and 10 rebounds) have been perhaps the most productive front court in the Eastern Conference since the Wizards found their groove in early December. They combined to help neutralize Carmelo Anthony (26 points, five rebounds) and outscore New York in the paint 62-44. The win marked Washington’s 15th straight home win and moved them into a tie for first place in the Southeastern Division with the Atlanta Hawks.

Feb. 2: Wizards Escape L.A. with Clutch Shooting in 116-108 Win

The Wizards opened up the month of February with a 116-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 2, avoiding a potential trap game by making some clutch baskets down the stretch. Wall was the catalyst again, scoring 16 points in the final quarter to break a 91-91 tie and making several tough jump shots along the way. Wall scored 33 points in the game and added 11 assists while Beal poured in 23 points. Gortat and Morris both added double-doubles but it was Wall’s show for most of the night. For every basket the Lakers scored down the stretch, Wall had an answer. Whether it was a deflection, a pass or a big basket, Wall was there to put out potential fires. An overwhelming throng of Lakers fans inside the Verizon Center left during the waning moments to chants of “MVP” as Wall received the serenades once the game was decided.

Feb. 4: Wall Leads Washington Over New Orleans For Second Time, 105-91

Washington avoided yet another potential letdown game by putting away the New Orleans Pelicans again, this time at home in a 105-91 win. Wall was epic once more, scoring 24 points and dishing out 13 assists to go with five steals. The Wizards trailed 91-90 with just under six minutes in regulation, but the home team used a 15-0 run to close the game out in strong fashion. Gortat hauled in 17 rebounds and six Wizards scored in double-figures.

Washington (30-20) is playing its best basketball in years, dating back to the Gilbert Arenas era. Another home test against Cleveland (34-15) looms on Feb. 6, and will give the Wizards a true barometer of where they stand against one of the few powerhouses left in the league.