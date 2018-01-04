Ward 8 Leaders Celebrate Kwanzaa

Nearly 150 District of Columbia residents and political leaders braved the cold weather on Dec. 30 to attend a Kwanzaa celebration hosted by D.C. Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8).

“In the Black community, unity is important,” White told the AFRO. “We as a people are stronger together when we support each other, particularly during the holiday season.”

Maulana Karenga, PhD, created Kwanzaa in 1966. The holiday starts yearly on Dec. 26 and lasts until Jan. 1 and is based on African heritage. It has seven core principles that are known collectively as Nguzo Saba.

White’s celebration was held at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church in Southeast D.C. The tables in the fellowship hall of the church were decorated with Black paper with a strand of black and gold cloth running vertical with African-inspired symbols on it.

In the middle of the cloth was a lit magenta candle. On the stage were the seven candles that symbolizes each day during Kwanzaa.

Seven speakers, all Ward 8 residents, each spoke about one of the core principles of Kwanza. The emcee for this phase of the program was noted storyteller and orator Arthuretta Martin.

The speaker for Umoja (unity) was Philip Pannell, the interim chairman and executive director of the Anacostia Coordinating Council. The Rev. Donald Isaac Sr., chairperson of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s (D) interfaith initiative, talked about Kujichagulia (self-determination).

“Only in the dictionary does success come before work,” Isaac said. He went on to urge the audience members to “lend not borrow” and embrace economic and financial success without the help of other races.

The third speaker was Troy Donte Prestwood, chairman of advisory neighborhood commission for 8A, spoke about Ujima (collective work and responsibility). “We as a community need to work together,” he said. Prestwood said that a resident of his district complained recently about the dirty appearance of a laundromat where individuals loiter in S.E.

He said the resident charged him with solving the problem but he urged his constituent to be proactive. “It shouldn’t be me that complains about the laundromat, but you should too,” Prestwood said he told the resident. “We have to do things together.”

Sheila Bunn, D.C. Council member Vincent Gray’s chief of staff, shared the principle of Ujamaa (cooperative economics). Bunn said Ujamaa is “more than just shopping and buying Black.”

“We need to make sure that the wealth is shared by all in the community,” she said. “All of us should succeed whether we make $20,000 a year or $120,000 a year. We should all be able to provide for ourselves.”

Bunn talked about how her father, the late James Bunn, helped her understand economic empowerment. “My father wasn’t wealthy in terms of money but was wealthy with knowledge and spirit,” she said. “My father was a barber and we need to make sure that all of our children learn a trade. If you learn a trade, you always have money in your pocket because someone will always pay you for your services.”

The fifth principle of Nia (purpose) was explained by 8C advisory neighborhood commission Mary Cuthbert. “All of us in this room have a purpose in life,” Cuthbert said. “When you do something for someone, don’t look for accolades and ‘thank yous’ as the reason to do it. We are all in need and learn to do with what you have.”

Longtime resident Diana Robinson stressed the principle of Kuumba (creativity). “We [African Americans] are the most creative people in the world,” Robinson said. “And yet, we have to fight hard to get grants from the D.C. government for the arts and humanities in this ward. We know that our kids can do well in ballet and play musical instruments.”

The principle of Imani (faith) was expressed by 8E advisory neighborhood commission chairman Anthony Muhammad. “I have faith that I want to keep Ward 8 Black,” Muhammad said. He went on to say that his fellow residents should have the faith to fight gentrification and poverty.

Tiffany Lancaster, a commissioner who represents district 8D05 in Ward 8, told the AFRO she was glad she attended the event. “Kwanzaa needs to be celebrated by all African Americans,” she said. “We as a people need to stand together and get connected.”