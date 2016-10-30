Washington, Cincinnati Play to 27-27 Tie in London

Fans at Wembley Stadium in London were treated to overtime between Washington’s NFL team and the Cincinnati Bengals in London on Oct. 30. They were also treated to a 27-27 tie when both teams were unable to score during the overtime period.

Washington took the lead early, with running back Robert Kelly—who made the first start of his career in place of Matt Jones—scoring on a four-yard run on the first drive. Cincinnati responded with a 65-yard kickoff return by Alex Erickson, which set up a touchdown run by running back Giovanni Bernard to even the score at 7-7.

Midway through the second quarter, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins made a 20-yard field goal to give his team a 10-7 lead over Cincinnati. With under three minutes to go in the first half, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins’ throw to deep to wide receiver DeSean Jackson on third and long was picked off by Cincinnati’s George Iloka.

In the third quarter, Cincinnati’s offense drove 75 yards in four minutes, culminating in tight end Tyler Eifert making a leaping catch in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown reception. However, kicker Mike Nugent missed the extra point, so Cincinnati took a 13-10 lead.

After Washington went three-and-out, Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton took it upon himself to extend the lead. Dalton ran untouched into the end zone off a play-action fake to give Cincinnati a 20-10 lead with roughly five minutes left in the third quarter.

With about three minutes left in the third quarter, Washington tight end Jordan Reed beat several defenders and dove into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown, bringing Washington within 20-17.

On the next drive, linebacker Will Compton intercepted Dalton’s pass to force Washington’s first turnover of the game. Cincinnati’s error resulted in a 33-yard touchdown from wide receiver Jamison Crowder to give Washington a 24-20 lead.

The Bengals would soon reclaim the lead, as A.J. Green beat Josh Norman with a 40-yard catch to the 7-yard line. Norman was penalized on the play—his fifth penalty of the day. Green’s catch set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jeremy Hill, and Cincinnati took a 27-24 lead.

In response, Crowder made a 20-yard reception on third down to move Washington into field goal territory with less than two minutes to go in regulation. Hopkins made a 40-yard field goal to tie the game at 27, and send the game into overtime.

In overtime, Hopkins’ 34-yard game ending field goal attempt went wide to the left. On the next drive, Dalton fumbled while attempting a quarterback sneak, and the ball was recovered by Washington rookie Anthony Lanier with a minute left in overtime. However, Washington was unable to score before time expired.

Next: Washington will have a bye week, and then play the Minnesota Vikings at home on Nov. 13.