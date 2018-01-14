Washington Continues One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

The Washington Wizards continue to get blasted by media circles while they continue to struggle with sub .500 rated clubs. The 25-18 Wizards haven’t impressed for continuous stretches like the upper echelon teams but still believe they possess upper echelon talent. The name-heavy backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal once touted themselves as the best backcourt in the league, but it might be time to start considering them as the most overrated guard tandem in the league.

A 107-104 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 10 was the low point of the week for the Wizards. Despite a 35-point, 11-assist performance from Wall, Washington’s defense couldn’t halt 51 second half points from a Jazz team missing their top player in center Rudy Gobert. Utah blasted Washington by 47 points in Utah last month before forcing 23 turnovers from the Wizards, matching their season-high.

Wins against Orlando (125-119 on Jan. 12) and an overtime win against Brooklyn (119-113 on Jan. 13) were victories for the team’s psyche as neither team posed any significant threat as contenders. The Wizards are simply sleepwalking through the season, perhaps knowing an attempt to crack into the top-three in the Eastern Conference is too steep of a goal. Washington may have to reset its in-season goals as the conference’s top team (Boston) has nearly 10 more wins than the Wizards. Winning the Southeast Division is still obtainable as Washington only trails division-leading Miami by 0.5 games but that’s no longer the goal of the Wizards.

Wall and Beal are no longer inexperienced players with bright futures. Wall has struggled with injuries and Beal is among the highest paid players in the Association. The days of promise and potential are over and it’s time for production. Washington will return to action with a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 15. Squaring off with the up-and-coming Bucks on Martin Luther King Day will give the Wizards a chance on a national stage to either showcase that they still belong among the best teams in the conference or provide a launching pad for the Bucks to show just how much they’ve surpassed the Wizards as the conference’s next emerging team.